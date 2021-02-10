Letter: Let’s give everyone an equal opportunity to be vaccinated

Dear Editor,

The Tioga County Health Department offered 125 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Tioga Opportunities on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The only place we heard about it was through a Facebook notification.

While we applaud efforts to increase vaccine distribution, we worry about equitable access to the vaccine. This method of notification, and the signup process, put many of the more vulnerable people in our county at a disadvantage.

Many of those eligible to receive the vaccine do not have a computer, Internet access, or a Facebook account.

We recommend that the Health department work with community groups such as Tioga Opportunities, Social Services, and the Tioga County Rural Ministry to reach out and notify eligible people when appointments are available and then help them through the signup process.

Let’s give everyone an equal opportunity to be vaccinated!

Sincerely,

Mike Blake, Tina Blake, and Kathy Ballester

Candor, N.Y.