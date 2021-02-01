Tioga County Brief

As vaccines continue to be sought after, and slowly rolled out, Tioga County’s Public Health Department continues to track and trace cases around the county.

Most recently, the county has started to break their cases down into a more geographic location in the county.

As a snapshot, during the week of Jan. 21 through Jan. 27, 2021, the following new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following areas. In Apalachin (zip code 13732), there were 35 new cases during this timeframe; in Barton (zip code 13734), there were eight; Berkshire (zip code 13736) had 12; Candor (13743) had nine; Endicott (13760) had 18; 15 new cases were reported in Newark Valley (13811); Nichols (13812) had seven new cases; Owego (13827) had the highest number of new cases, coming in at 45 for this timeframe; Richford (13835) had one; Smithboro (13840) and Tioga Center (13845) did not have any new cases reported; Willseyville (13864) had two new cases; Lockwood (14859) had zero new cases; Spencer (14883) had 12 reported new cases; and Waverly (14892) came in with the third highest new case number, at 20.

The shortage of vaccines and navigating through the process can be frustrating for many, as those that are 65 and older are still awaiting vaccine availability.

The Public Health Department is suggesting that residents call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information on vaccines. The public health department will also be informing residents when more clinics become available, locally.