Driver arrested in Owego with over one pound of marijuana

During the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021, officers of the Owego Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, which was observed traveling down the wrong way of the one-way portion of Court Street.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver. Over the course of the investigation, officers observed indicators of criminal activity and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately 1.2 pounds of suspected marijuana.
Charges of Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, are currently pending against the driver of the vehicle.
The Owego Police Department was assisted at the scene of the stop by the Tioga County Sheriff’s office.
