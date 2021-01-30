Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals to resume public hearing on solar array on Montrose Turnpike

The Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals will resume a public hearing on a proposal to establish a public utility solar array on Montrose Turnpike. The meeting will take place at the Owego Town Hall, located at 2354 State Route 434 in Apalachin, on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Per COVID-19 Pandemic Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held virtually via ZOOM. Submit comments through the live meeting chat, or in advance of the meeting by calling (607) 687-0123 x6.

The public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

The Zoom Meeting ID is 812 6094 8672; the Passcode is 443299.