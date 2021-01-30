Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals to resume public hearing on solar array on Montrose Turnpike

Posted By: psadvert January 30, 2021

The Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals will resume a public hearing on a proposal to establish a public utility solar array on Montrose Turnpike. The meeting will take place at the Owego Town Hall, located at 2354 State Route 434 in Apalachin, on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. 

Per COVID-19 Pandemic Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held virtually via ZOOM. Submit comments through the live meeting chat, or in advance of the meeting by calling (607) 687-0123 x6. 

The public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person. 

The Zoom Meeting ID is 812 6094 8672; the Passcode is 443299.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals to resume public hearing on solar array on Montrose Turnpike"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*