Readers’ Column for the week of January 24, 2021

This comment is for the kind and honest soul who turned in my $20. A couple of days ago I was shopping at Tops in Sayre. I went through the self-checkout, which I don’t usually do, but the other lines were long, and as usual I was in a hurry. I debited $20 change, but being distracted and not familiar with the process, I forgot to retrieve it from the machine. When I arrived home and realized my mistake, I had no hope of anyone turning in a “free” $20 bill. I called the market, and as soon as I told them the problem, the lady at the customer service desk said, “I have it right here.” Whoever did that act of kindness: I can’t thank you enough. Honesty is its own reward, but I am so grateful for you! Thank you!

Tioga County ended curbside recycling on Dec. 31, 2020. Now, instead of one truck going down the road, stopping at every house to pick up recycling, we have three to four different private waste haulers going down the road picking up recyclables. And all to pick up mostly single use plastics. What a waste.

With several empty storefronts in Village and Town, what about a dry cleaner?

So, today I cashed my $600 government stimulus check, split it up into some envelopes (kept a little because I’m as human as the next guy), I gave some to some food banks and the Open Door Mission. Anonymously. I’m working, making decent money and I felt guilty about taking it. Had to fix the transmission on my car so I can work, but gave the rest to try to help someone who might be down and out, or lost a job or whatever. I guess mostly to assuage my guilt over taking money I didn’t earn, and really don’t need. Hopefully it will get spent, stimulate the economy, and help someone out. I challenge others who, despite the pandemic are doing okay, to do the same.

Wow! Is the person that wrote in about using UV light serious? The virus is inside your body. The light cannot get there to kill it.

To the person who wrote last week saying this paper is spreading hate, lies and misinformation via this column – that is YOUR OPINION. This is an OPINION column. Anyone with an ounce of sense takes what they read “with a grain of salt”. OPINION! NOT PRESENTED AS FACT! I know people like you are trying your best to shut down freedom of speech in this country; isn’t happening. If you are upset by the opinions in this paper, don’t read them! Go back to burying your head on the sand! I myself find the comments amusing and entertaining. Lighten up!

We will keep our county recycle bin. It makes a good storage bin for the garage to hold things. As for recycle pickup, $7 a month for weekly pickup is not an outrageous amount. Shop around if you are paying more.

To whoever is taking the “free” doggie doo bags (village taxpayers are footing the bill) on Front Street in Owego, and then leaving the neatly tied bags on people’s lawns, CUT IT OUT! YOU ARE ON CAMERA! Take your dog’s business home with you and properly dispose of it or walk it back to the special trash can where the bags are provided!

I would like to give the Tioga County Legislators a big THANK YOU on their passing the buck on recycling. Now we get the smell of plastics burning! Saturday afternoon I took a walk in the Village of Newark Valley and what did I smell – the burning of plastic. On my Town and County taxes the recycling bill was gone, but my taxes went up by an equal amount to what I paid for recycling, plus a few dollars more! So to all the people that vote please remember the inactivate stance they took on recycling!

Does anyone know whom I contact for a Building Permit in the Village of Spencer? I was told that you don’t need one anymore.

Wanted: A single female 65 to 75, to be a partner in crafts, flowers, puzzles, games, etc. I do award winning crafts. I have my own greenhouse and do a lot with flowers. Please call 659-5572, thank you.

I think one of the misconceptions people have about the virus is that the negative test does not mean you’re immune to the virus. You can still catch it and spread the virus with a negative test. You still have to wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance even if you are testing negative.

Richford taxpayers may not be aware that the town board is planning to build a new $250,000 plus municipal building. This will be in addition to the town hall highway garage that the town already owns.

I don’t know if you people have gotten any of these calls or not, but I really and truly think this is a blessing. I got a phone call yesterday and I’ve taken 10 pictures of it at least. I’m going to have one put in the paper. Right above the telephone number on the television, to scan your calls, it says spam risk. On my telephone that shows you exactly who’s calling, it says spam risk. I call that a miracle for some people that don’t realize what they are doing. I hope and pray to God everybody does it! My call was from a police organization collection in Fairfax County in Virginia!

Thank you for your time today. I was at the intersection of the Court Street Bridge and the Courthouse coming from Price Chopper and I was cut off by two vehicles, I believe, that had a left arrow to go onto the bridge. I’m not sure how to reword this for you but I missed two accidents because of ignorant drivers. I would like the village to get a camera installed there and give tickets to the people that fail to know how to drive. There’s no left arrow to go onto the bridge. All passengers that take a right-hand turn coming from Price Chopper have the right of way.

Free Kombucha Scoby. If anyone is interested in making homemade kombucha, call 687-3099.

Why is it that Broome County is so much more efficient than other counties in getting the vaccine information out?

The judgments of God are coming upon the earth. Turn to Jesus and be saved.

Please, don’t stop printing everything that people call in about unless it’s really, really horrendous. We need a place for freedom of speech. Our freedom of speech is being silenced. It’s not right. Now more people are calling for you to stop our freedom of speech. I really appreciate you allowing our freedom of speech. Don’t stop.

It’s really exciting to read the comment about CNN and the children in our schools. The parents of these children need to speak up about their children being forced to watch CNN. I agree, is nothing but propaganda and must be dealt with. Our children are not being taught correctly. And what are our teachers being paid for, to watch CNN? They can do that at home and we wouldn’t have to pay their salaries. Think about it.

I was laughing as I read this comment about the person who wants the Pennysaver to start taking responsibility for spreading hate, lies, and misinformation in their column How does this person know that these are lies and misinformation? That would be my question. Thanks for your answer.

I can’t believe that I read our Tioga County Legislators are going to buy dominion voting machines, the flip the switch democratic voting machines that got us in the trouble we are in now.

No business individual or factory should be permitted to dump toxic waste beyond their property where it will likely cause much harm to the public, including cancer and things. Why aren’t our state and federal agencies protecting us, eliminating these chemicals would eliminate our medical costs.

A big thank you to the very kind woman in Owego on Monday, Jan. 18, who alerted me about my brake lights not working. It was very appreciated. Thank you!

Somebody called in the Pennysaver last week about the soap’s being taken off at noon. Yes, soaps are special to people. It’s not just the senior citizens, its other people that enjoy it also. They are changing the soaps and I think for the worst. I might just stop watching soaps because of what they are doing. Society is making them change things. I think it’s ridiculous.

Lost black and white adult cat. Spayed female. Last seen at Maple Shade Trailer Park on Route 17C, Owego. Any information, please text (607) 759-7467.

National Political Viewpoints

To all the people that think Trump’s rights were violated by Twitter after shutting his account down – they are a corporation and can shut anybody down for any reason. Read the terms of service. And if you think his 1st amendment rights were violated, you’re wrong again and need to go back and read the constitution. God Bless America and Joe Biden!

To the person who was crying about the gas prices going up because of Joe Biden – the stock market has also gone up, and out of sight for me.

There’s a REAL serious effort being made to recall the Socialist Democrat governor of California, Gavin Newsom. It’s gaining momentum and has Newsom shaken. Does anyone know how we can accomplish the same thing here in New York with our tyrant governor? He certainly qualifies.

You have to know that China, North Korea, Iran and Russia are happy now that President Trump is gone, for now. Now they can have their way with the U.S.

In order to not offend anyone, the Owego Pennysaver must enforce a strict set of terms and conditions. FaceBook is a good model with 14,000 words, which is about triple that of anyone else. The Pennysaver should hire an army of lawyers and oversight staff to prevent wrong thinking and stupid opinions and add a third section for the Terms and Conditions. Oops, Facebook terms are vague and ambiguous and change almost weekly. The Owego Pennysaver should be prohibited from printing and be required to report wrong opinions to the Ministry of Thought Police and Social Justice. With this we would eradicate all praise of Trump and wrong history.

What a hoot! Socialist Democrats rush an impeachment through the House before they even know the facts, get it done in record time, but they can’t get direct stimulus payments done for months! What does that tell you about where the ordinary person fits into their schedule?

Well now I see why the Democrats wanted so much power. The next stimulus package that Pelosi wants to put through will be bailing out the blue states that mismanaged their funds. These states also are not giving the vaccines out properly. Raising the minimum wage to $15.00 will put more salt in the wounds of businesses that have managed to hang on. There are 90-plus small businesses in New York who are suing Cuomo to reopen. So Cuomo now realizes his state needs to reopen and instead of worrying about small businesses he said, “We need to open up Broadway, get those lights lit up again.” Pelosi now is putting a halt on the impeachment so they can investigate further. Once again she and the news media rushed to judgment and didn’t wait for the facts to come out. One of the ringleaders is Antifa, who was a leader in the summer riots and said let’s burn this place down and get the [expletive removed] out of the Whitehouse. So they ban Trump from all media accounts, which his speech had no incitement of violence in it, but they let radicals on that have hashtags that incite violence.

Well, if Biden wants to unite the country, then instead of undoing all the great accomplishments Trump did, what he needs to do is to add on and keep America great. He needs to prove himself and get people back to work, and stop putting items in all these stimulus packages that have so much pork in them that don’t help the American people who are still struggling. Get the kids back in school. Keep the sanctions in place on other countries that Trump put on them so they pay their fair share. He needs to go after the tech companies who are blocking conservative accounts. That is not freedom of speech when both sides can’t voice their opinions.

Those of you who support white supremacy, violent extremists, racist, and anti-Semitic actions make yourselves blatantly known to the rest of us by continuing to display your Trump signs and flags. You are a disgrace to our democracy.

Did I miss seeing or hearing any Tioga and Broome County Republican leaders denounce the Trump inspired insurrection in DC on Jan. 6?

Shame on you Tom Reed. You’re saying you voted no because it would divide the country? Did you have your eyes closed when they were tearing the building apart and threatening to kill Pelosi and Pence? You vote no for impeachment on the guy who organized it and who’s been stirring up trouble? You’ve got some real issues at hand. You need to look yourself in the mirror and start voting for the people and not the Republican Party.

Newsflash! So now we see the start of the Biden AOC Green new deal. Gasoline prices have gone up roughly .40 a gallon in one or two weeks and you haven’t seen anything yet.

I’m sick and tired hearing about this. What about so and so? It’s called whatisms. It’s a distraction to change the subject. As an example, the topic is the riot in the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Then some fools say, “What about black lives matter?” Black lives matter and all the destruction that was criticized by Joe Biden but they don’t want to hear that. A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest. Then there’s a comment in this column stating that a few Trump protestors got out of line. A few? There’s more than a thousand, and got out of line? They killed cops, destroyed property, threw fire extinguishers at police. Yeah, just schoolyard fights – nothing to see here.

They are already lining up and heading to the border from Guatemala. That’s keeping us safe.

I don’t know how anybody can possibly compare a protestor at Black Lives Matters to the rioters at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. That’s pretty ignorant. Come on people! You’re really going to compare the two? Still with Trump? Still stupid?

For a response, you ask if the Trump supporters still like President Trump? I have to say no. I love the man! He’s the best president we ever had and ever will have. He made me a millionaire but unfortunately Biden, who doesn’t know anything along with Kamala Harris, is going to take all that money away from me. I hope the people that voted for Biden realize what they’ve done.

Beijing Biden will rejoin the anti-US economy Paris Climate Accords and the phony new Green Deal. He will capitulate to Iran and North Korea and the hoard of illegals wanting to cross our borders. The purge against U.S.A. patriots has started, led by the corrupt superpowers in Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple and their ilk.

To the caller who is comparing companies blocking Trump’s free speech rights, to those because of their religious convictions, we choose to accommodate everyone. You are confusing political ideology with religion. Our constitution protects people from having to violate their religious beliefs as well as ensuring the right to free speech and political viewpoints. Do you want to eliminate both?

Those who cast the vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything. — Joseph Stalin

The Pennysaver comments that are full of hate for Trump are off the charts. The authors of these comments are that of the fake news media. They give no valid reason for the hatred. They are just giving all this bad negative feedback. So I ask you, who is dividing the country? To me, it’s these people full of hate. They need to leave this behind and move forward. As long as they hold such hatred, they will always have the division of the country. I blame a lot of these people full of hatred.

Beijing Biden pandered to the Marxist democrats by saying he would stop building the wall and open up the border. Now thousands of Nicaraguans are marching towards the border and portend a COVID super spreader event. Let’s see how slow Joe handles this one.

I find it very amusing as they describe the democrats as radical. Look who was down there trying to overthrow our government! The Republican Trump lovers, MAGA lovers, those are the radicals.

Joy Behar, the comedian on the View, says we are going from the nut house to Disneyland now, and I agree with her wholeheartedly.

The democrat party is blaming Jan. 6 on all republicans. It is not the republicans that took part in that march. First of all, I do not condone it because I think it’s ridiculous our country has to act the way that they have, especially six to nine months ago when all this violence started and nothing was done about it. The democrats let it go and were bragging about it. Bragging that they didn’t need the National Guard brought in. But who did they bring in to squall this matter now; the National Guard. It is such a shame they had to act like this. Our country is in shambles and they do not care what is going on. I hope, sooner or later, that this country will straighten out.

Now that the democrats have all three government houses, take care of your money. That’s your money they are going to spend and there’s going to be a lot of it. You voted for him, put up with it.

Still like Trump? Yeah, I love Trump, and there are 75 million of us out there that still do.

Way to go Joe! You’re barely in office and already tens of thousands of illegal aliens are marching towards our border and probably carrying the virus. So now we’re going to welcome people from more sanctuary cities, more benefits we are going to have to pay them, more murders, more rapes, more drugs. Donald Trump was getting the situation under control and you in your first days are reversing it. You are such a fool. Thanks a lot.

Wednesday was the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. What a sad day for our country. God is not pleased with Biden’s policies, such as pro-abortion. I’m afraid we’re going to incur God’s judgment.

Isn’t it ironic that when Trump was trying to unite us and asking for help from the left, they had others things on their mind like getting him out of the Whitehouse. They started from day one and only hours after he was sworn in. To quote one congressman, “Now the impeachment begins.” They went in search of a crime. First the Russia hoax, then the Ukraine phone call. Now they blame him for starting the riot at the Capitol. Nancy Pelosi was so proud of herself about getting an impeachment on his record with the Ukraine call, she said, “Now the impeachment is on his record.” Big tech suppressed anything negative about Biden; the left said the riots all summer long were peaceful, even though you could see businesses burning in the background. Biden might be calling for unity, which Trump did for four years, but the left wanted no parts of it. Biden needs to talk to the media, the tech companies, and tell them what unity is. I saw today that Biden now wants all schools and businesses to open safely. These small businesses have sunk everything into their businesses to safely stay open, only to be shut down and thousands will never open again. Look how Florida, South Dakota and Texas are thriving because they didn’t lock down, they took care of the elderly and treated people with respect to prove they could stay open safely. Biden is already reversing things Trump put into place to keep us safe. Well, I pray for our Country and we the people. Thank you and God Bless America, our troops, this paper for keeping speech free, and for the people who deliver this paper to us.