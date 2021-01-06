Readers’ Column for the week of January 3, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Anyone who has ever listened to PD Live or the Cops program and many of the national networks realizes how badly many of our police, our sheriffs, and our law enforcement are being treated. It was so nice to see the article in last week’s Owego Pennysaver about Sergeant Jason Cawley helping Kevin Kresen of Candor out of that snow bank.

~

Can you please stop posting political views in this column? No one cares. It’s just negative. Please, let’s start 2021 with a new theme. No politics on the Reader’s Column.

~

I received a hardcover book that you can order for grandparents full of pictures. No more loose photos to look for; all condensed in this maybe 10×10 book. It’s easy to reach and all in one place. I love it! My granddaughter got me this for Christmas, two years photos of my great grandson in one place. It was a very nice gift.

~

This is a response to the recycling and garbage pickup in Tioga County from Taylor’s Garbage. They have done a remarkable job for this county. I don’t know why the bean counters couldn’t get their act together and keep Taylor’s. Also, whatever happened to the $10 million that Cuomo left here a couple of years ago? I haven’t seen anything for $10 million! I don’t know what’s going on with these legislatures, but they sure can’t add their beans.

~

I hope everybody is going to have a merry Christmas or whatever you may celebrate but please don’t do those big gatherings. If you are with other people, friends or family wear a mask. I would rather miss people for a year than mourn them for a lifetime. Take care of yourself and the ones you love.

~

At midnight, Jan. 1, my recyclables and me are taking a ride. Only one of us is coming back.

~

Does anyone know why King Cuomo continues to blame everybody else for his faults? New York State had very high COVID deaths because of him sending positive people back into nursing homes and now I hear he’s annoyed the new stimulus bill didn’t have aid in it for the state. No, he needs to get a grip. He needs to take care of our money and our taxes a lot more effectively and not just blow through our money like it was his. He needs to be defeated very badly come next election and I hope New Yorkers are paying attention. We need a republican as our governor.

~

By the time this sees print, the holidays will be over. People during this season are being careless. COVID-19 is still out there and it is possibly mutating. People in our area are still becoming ill and dying. The vaccine for most of us is months away. Why oh why will seemingly intelligent people continue to not wear masks? Just because you feel fine and have flagrantly ignored advice (re: wearing them) does not mean you aren’t asymptotic and passing it to others. Aren’t you ashamed at being so selfish? Do you have no sense of guilt over whom you could ultimately pass this to, however unintentionally? Where do people get the notion that if you are outside this can’t pass on if you’re talking right in someone’s face? How many more deaths do there have to be because you are either ignorant, fed up, or don’t care? Yes, it’s been a long time, but mask wearing is not forever. Please WEAR YOUR MASK!

~

As I read the columns by Sister Chirya, I wonder who is writing them? Is any background information available? Is this a ‘real’ person? Providing additional information could lend these articles to be even more interesting. These weird days are the perfect time for some positive thoughts. Thank You.

~

I’m looking for someone in the Triple Cities area that does maintenance on stair lift chairs? If so, please leave your number in next week’s Owego Pennysaver. Thank you.

~

Is anyone else as annoyed as we are with this continued incessant advertising and phone calls about Medicare supplements? I thought that nonsense all ended on Dec. 7, yet they still keep calling!

~

If you think a 99% survival rate is acceptable then you are saying that having 3,300,000 people die in the U.S.A. from the disease is okay. Want to rethink your thoughts yet?

~

Does anyone agree that the news and weather announcers on radio and TV are better qualified to be tobacco auctioneers or sign experts?

~

To add insult to injury, the telemarketers now have a twin with all kinds of ads via the email, and the snail mail is sending out crap addressed to “Resident”. It has to be stopped somehow, some time, or we paying subscribers will have no peace. BAH! HUMBUG! AND MERRY CHRISTMAS, OR WHATEVER, to all!

~

The corrupt way our New York State Governor is prioritizing the distribution of COVID vaccines in the state is highlighted by the fact that New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was given a shot at age 31, while shots to the elderly in Tioga County have been barred.

~

Would one of the naysayers explain what, with the virus being a non-existent fake, killed all the people “Cuomo the murderer” sent to nursing homes. It seems strange that they claim these things concurrently. Thanks.

National Political Viewpoints

So Trump screwed up again. We’re not going to get a stimulus check. Meanwhile he’s getting all his cronies and his crooked friends pardoned, left and right. Hey, Merry Christmas from your president.

~

I have a question for all you Trump lovers. Are you stoned, stubborn, or stupid? It has to be one of the three. No wonder they call it the Republican Party, the stupid party.

~

At Biden’s inauguration in January the band should not play Hail to the Chief, it should play Send in the Clowns. That would be a fitting song.

~

If Biden gets to the White House, his cabinet is going to be nothing to brag about. It’s going to be all Obama failures coming back. I can’t wait. We should all be prepared for old-timer’s day.

~

How could last week’s caller say nobody needs more than a million dollars? Does this person know everyone’s financial history? Your finances are personal and they are a result of a decision one makes along the way. I do not feel the need to share my millions with a deadbeat. If you don’t earn it you don’t appreciate it. This would be nothing more than glorified welfare; better known as Socialism, which is what the democrats want. Power and you under their control when they throw you crumbs every now and then.

~

I can favor Trump, and you can favor Biden. I am curious to see which one of us changes our mind a year from now.

~

On the stimulus package the republicans were not going to give individuals a check at all. If it wasn’t for the democrats, individuals who make less than $75,000 will receive a $600 check; and I’m a republican telling you this.

~

Finally, someone passed a stimulus. It would have been a lot more if not for your friendly republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, who held out because Trump wanted $1.5 million for his wall or he wouldn’t sign it and that’s true. Also, the billionaire and millionaire executives are getting to write off all their corporate luncheons on their taxes. What a joke! Come on republicans, get off your butts and do something good for the country!

~

Pretty sad that Trump, who thinks he is a dictator, continues to carry on in trying to steal the election like he’s accusing everybody else of doing. Then Pence, who claims to be a Christian, is acting more like an illegal mobster “steal the election” heathen. Both of them ought to be locked up in jail for their illegal acts and this needs to stop. You communist supporting republicans need to grow some chest, get some backbone and make this crap stop because it’s getting ridiculous!

~

Mitch McConnell didn’t want to give any person a check at all. Isn’t that something? As rich as he is.

~

This is a message to the GOP, gullible old people. Are you guys going to be fooled again and really think Trump is going to send you a check for $2,000 instead of $600? He’s playing you people as fools. I can’t believe you people are really going to believe that. He wouldn’t lie to you, would he? All he does is lie.

~

Now, after a stolen election by the fake news media and help from China, the voting in Georgia is being closely scrutinized. Therefore, we will see both republicans win and the U.S. Republic will be saved from Marxist democrat rule for the next four years because of a republican senate. Patriots should resist forever.

~

My opinion of Trump is that he is a menace to this nation. Also, to all you poor hard-working people, did you know Trump has played golf 309 times during his presidency when he should have been working for us? Can you imagine if Obama did that? Bye, bye Trump. Go make trouble elsewhere. Florida doesn’t want you to live at Mara Lago.

~

Okay you guys – this is the big joke. In 2021 we are going to get a big stimulus deal, right – $600 for people who need it desperately? The Congress isn’t and there are 320 that are going to get $48,000 each. Think about it. We sure do take care of these oldies in the White House and most of them shouldn’t be there. Think about it.

~

President Trump is playing golf, Mike Pence is in Vail, Colorado, vacationing, and Steve Mnuchin is vacationing in Mexico. A number of Americans are standing in food lines, have a possibility of losing homes, apartments, and are unemployed. This is your republican party – obviously this is their priority.

~

Interesting. The AT&T building in Nashville is thought to have been the target of the bomber. That building is thought to hold Dominion voting machines and other items connected to Dominion. Dominion has closed their offices in the U.S. and Canada. A forensic examination of the voting machines in ONE County in Georgia AND Michigan has proven the machine is programmed to flip votes from Trump to Biden on a huge scale. Shenanigans and fraud exposed!

~

Here we go again, or should I say yet. The media wants you to think President Trump is not signing the bill to provide direct payment to individuals and continue supplementing unemployment checks. That is NOT the case. The Socialist Democrats are doing that. President Trump is not signing the bill to provide funding for whacko “projects” in other parts of the world that have absolutely no reason to be funded by U.S. taxpayers, especially during this pandemic!

~

One of Will Rogers’ most famous quotes is this: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat”. This might need a revision in 2020 and beyond.