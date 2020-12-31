Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Love is the theme for the day. This is Hercules and Chastity. They came from vastly different places, but they found each other at Maddie’s Meadows. I think it is fairly obvious that they adored each other.

They would follow each other all over the place and Chastity loved to cuddle with him. Hercules was a massive fellow and quite intimidating just by his enormous size, however, he was as gentle as he could possibly be. I kept him in a cage for a while when he first came here because I was not sure what he was capable of. He could have tore the place up and the other cats also if had wanted to, but he didn’t.

I accidentally walked away from his cage and forgot to latch it once. When I came back he was laying right where I left him with the cage wide open. I panicked for a second but then realized if he wanted to get out he could have but didn’t. He would just watch the world go by and had no concerns what so ever.

When Chastity found him she brightened his world for sure. He was homeless and living a hard life, and then he came here and he had a nice warm house, all his needs were met and a girlfriend who adored him.

Unfortunately Hercules ended up getting FIP (feline Infectious Peritonitis) and succumbed to the disease. I am consoled by the fact that I gave him a very good last few years.

Chastity did not mourn too long before she discovered Smokey, a very large all grey cat. She and Smokey are still here enjoying life together. I am thankful that I could bring them off the streets to provide a better life for them.

If you want to donate to help to take care of the 36 kitties that I have, you could send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would prefer to donate supplies, give me a call at (607) 768-6575 and I can let you know what our needs are.

Stay safe and healthy.