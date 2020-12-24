Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 10, 2020, property located at Stone Quarry Road, Town of Barton, from Jennifer Bahdi to Salo Farm LLC for $30,000.

On Dec. 10, 2020, property located at 14 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Tatsiana Kosciuk to Ryan Kromer and Savannah Howland for $189,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020 property located at 4 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego from Andrew Toole to Jason Millitch for $28,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 2506 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jason Harvey to Charalambos and Mary Vasiliou for $135,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 454 Walter Rd., Town of Owego, from Sarah Erickson to Justin Nemire for $229,900.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 3164 East River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Elizabeth Podest As Atty. In Fact and Allen Strawn By Atty. In Fact to Angela Rogers for $81,914.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 125 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from R Hidden Valley Farm to Stronghaven Farm LLC for $275,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 596 Talmadge Hill Rd. W., Town of Barton, from Amber Austin to Melanie Mick and Brian Sewalt for $206,180.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 18 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Kyle Deutsch to Kyle and Heidi Hancock for $192,500.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 231 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Charles and Bonita Horn to Derek and Caylyn Gilbert for $175,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 2808 Bailey Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Charalambos and Mary Vasiliou to Jason Harvey for $135,000.

On Dec. 11, 2020 property located at 35 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Louis and Sheila Bertoni to Meghan Daugherty and Bryan Senchuk for $274,200.

On Dec. 11, 2020, property located at 29 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Sindy Morse to Cody Lewis and Paige Veruto for $110,000.

On Dec. 14, 2020, property located at 16 Dimmick St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rebecca Deridis to Joan Knapp for $119,000.

On Dec. 14, 2020, property located at 7 Overbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Cheryl Rodriguez to Nicholas and Courtney Spencer for $229,900.

On Dec. 14, 2020, property located at 1371 Main St., Town of Owego, from Michael and Patti Hurst to David and Howard Bell for $3,500.

On Dec. 15, 2020, property located at 20 Lawrence Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Joyce Malsch to Steven Rothenberg for $105,000.