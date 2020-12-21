Newark Valley lights up the green!

Newark Valley’s annual Holiday Magic event stepped out of its regular tradition this year due to COVID. Instead, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, along with other community members, organized a virtual event.
Santa arrives on an antique fire truck in Newark Valley on Dec. 12, and rode in style around the village accompanied by carolers on a float. The annual Holiday Magic event was modified this year due to COVID, and included a You Tube virtual show. To view it, search for “Newark Valley’s 3rd Annual Lighting of the Green” on youtube.com. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
The third annual “Lighting of the Green” at the Newark Valley Village Green took place on Saturday evening, Dec. 12. About 30 trees were decorated for the occasion, and which represent businesses, organizations and community residents.
Santa arrived in style just before the official lighting, and rode through the village on an antique fire truck accompanied by carolers on a float.
Santa waves as he passes by the Newark Valley Village Green on Dec. 12. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
To view the on-line virtual show, search for “Newark Valley’s 3rd Annual Lighting of the Green” on youtube.com. You can also follow the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to learn about upcoming happenings such as a virtual crafter and vendor event.
Carolers from the Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary get in the Christmas spirit while riding around the Village of Newark Valley on Dec. 12. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
Santa stops briefly to greet children on Dec. 12 in Newark Valley. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
A few guests view the decorated trees, about 30 in all, at the third annual Lighting of the Village Green in Newark Valley on Dec. 12. The event was shared virtually via YouTube. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
The Grinch made a visit to the Lighting of the Village Green in Newark Valley on Dec. 12. Here, the Grinch plans to surprise young children seated on a bench in the gazebo, however he chose a precarious hiding spot. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
The Grinch sneaks up on young children seated on a bench in the gazebo at the Lighting of the Village Green in Newark Valley on Dec. 12. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
Decorated trees at the annual lighting of the Village Green featured several clever ornaments. One of the favorites was the “pizza tree” from Fortunato’s, a local restaurant, which featured slices of pepperoni pizza as ornaments. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)
Be the first to comment on "Newark Valley lights up the green!"