Newark Valley lights up the green!

Newark Valley’s annual Holiday Magic event stepped out of its regular tradition this year due to COVID. Instead, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, along with other community members, organized a virtual event.

The third annual “Lighting of the Green” at the Newark Valley Village Green took place on Saturday evening, Dec. 12. About 30 trees were decorated for the occasion, and which represent businesses, organizations and community residents.

Santa arrived in style just before the official lighting, and rode through the village on an antique fire truck accompanied by carolers on a float.

To view the on-line virtual show, search for “Newark Valley’s 3rd Annual Lighting of the Green” on youtube.com. You can also follow the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to learn about upcoming happenings such as a virtual crafter and vendor event.