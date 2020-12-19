Berkshire Creekside Park has new pavilion

The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) and the Town Board is pleased to announce that, thanks to a generous grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, the new Berkshire Creekside Park has a new 20’ by 30’ pavilion. Berkshire resident and Amish builder John Yoder constructed the pavilion.

The pavilion is just the initial phase for the park’s development. Another grant has been received from the Floyd Hooker Foundation to construct one section of the walkway.

Some preparation work has been done by the Berkshire Highway Department, and local farmer Scott Gleasen has offered to do finishing work to prepare the area of all three sections of walkway.

The park was officially named the Berkshire Creekside Park at the October Board meeting. The Design Connect program run by Cornell students developed initial conceptual plans, and Delta Engineering provided final plans last winter.

The BRC has submitted a grant application for another section of the walkway, and further funding will be pursued in the near future.

If anyone wishes to contribute, either directly or in the form of a memorial, toward such items as picnic tables, grills, benches or exercise stations, contact Penny Magnus at (607) 221-8693 or email to pennymagnus1@yahoo.com for details.