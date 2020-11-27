Shop local this holiday season!

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of everyone. But none were more challenged this year than our small local businesses, to include both merchants and restaurants.

According to LeAnn Tinney, Economic Development director for Tioga County, N.Y., buying locally strengthens communities.

“Independent businesses spend more on local labor, goods procured locally for resale, and services from local providers,” stated Tinney, adding, “This means a much larger share of the money spent at a locally owned store stays in the local economy, thus also supporting a variety of other businesses and jobs.”

In downtown Owego, many of the merchants have had to adapt to the changes, and many have supplemented by ramping up their online sales. In fact, if you Google many of the businesses you will find they have a current website that will allow you to browse through their goods from the comfort of your own home.

“We have businesses that are picking up eCommerce,” said Andrew Hafer, president and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce. “You are supporting businesses and staying safe, too,” Hafer added.

In Owego, Historic Owego Marketplace President Bradley Crews is working with merchants to boost holiday shopping. With most of HOM’s major events, to include the annual Strawberry Festival back in June and December’s Lights on the River Festival being postponed this year, it is more important than ever for folks to support the downtown merchants.

For those wanting to venture out, Moonlight shopping will pick back up the first three Thursdays in December, as will the Shop and Win campaign. You can visit www.owego.org to learn more.

As for downtown shopping, Crews said that people have been very supportive of local businesses since the pandemic began.

In an interview, Crews stated, “The message over the last eight months has been consistent, small businesses need our support! The holiday shopping season is typically a time these businesses see an increase in sales, that increase is vital to a small business economy in that it carries them through our expected slow winter months after Christmas.”

He added, “Spending a little extra in your favorite local shop today, or perhaps one you’ve never visited, won’t just get them through the holiday season, it will ensure you see them open in the Spring.”

And this is a growing concern as small shops across America struggle to keep their doors open. For most, however, they rely on the support of their community and have worked to adapt to the changes.

For shop owners like Janelle Malia, she sees shopping local as a smart idea as it keeps the dollars in the community.

Malia operates the Black Cat Gallery on Front Street, a shop that features and supports more than 40 local artists and craftsmen.

“We offer quality, one of a kind gifts; things that aren’t mass-produced in another country,” said Malia, adding, “At the Black Cat you can purchase unique gifts in a variety of price points, something for everyone.”

Sanitized and ready to greet guests from a distance, the Black Cat is also offering a free gift with every purchase, and is open late on Thursday evenings for people that need the extra time to shop after work.”

And downtown Owego isn’t the only area where merchants are working to keep their product flowing. Out at Side Hill Acres in Candor, a visit offers a day out, and allows guests to view the products they have to offer.

And don’t forget about area restaurants.

Andrew Hafer stated that the next couple of months are critical to social distance and use caution, but we also need to help our businesses stay afloat as we ride out this pandemic, including restaurants.

One website that Hafer suggests is Tiogatogo.com. This website supports restaurants from all corners of Tioga County, Hafer added. From the site, you can discover local places for dining or take-out.

As LeAnn Tinney stated, “Local purchases keep the wealth in our neighborhoods, increasing the opportunity for our small businesses to survive during these unprecedented times.”

If you can, shop local this year; support our local businesses if you can and are able to, and most of all have a safe and happy holiday season this year.