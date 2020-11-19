Owego Lions Club presents Lion of the Year award; announces start date of Christmas tree sales

The Owego Lions Club recently presented their Lion of the Year award to Lion Joan Henry. Joan has been an active Lion for 37 years, and has served as the club’s Lion Tamer (responsible for the club’s property) over the past few years. She has also worked on many projects and fundraisers.

She and her husband, Lion Gil Henry, have been the chairpersons of the broom sales for over 10 years. Club members recognized Lion Joan for faithfully being committed to serving the Owego community and the needs of its people.

Also, in the same evening, Lion Gil Henry was recognized for 50 years of service in the Owego Lions Club. Currently, he is the longest serving member in the club.

Gil became a member in 1970, accepting an invitation from Lion Bruce Ludwig. Gil has held several offices in the club over the years, and served locally in Lionism and has participated at District level as well.

He and wife, Lion Joan, have attended Fall Conferences, State Conventions, and even a couple International Conventions.

In a press release, a representative wrote, “Lion Gil Henry sets the example of a Lion committed in service to his fellow man and woman without hesitation. He is a volunteer of exceptional service to his community. Both Lions Gil and Joan represent the Lions motto, ‘We Serve.’”

Each year the Owego Lions choose a “Make a Difference Day” project to help meet the needs of a particular organization or person. This year Stray Haven Humane Society, located in Waverly, was their choice.

Stray Haven has a staff dedicated to providing care for stray and abandoned animals. Through donations, educational programs can be provided as well as short-term residential care for adoptions, and protecting the animals in the area. They are a no kill shelter.

The Lions Club recently provided over 100 items and a check for $50 to purchase bleach to Stray Haven. The Owego Lions were glad to help provide some items such as paper towels, cat and dog food, bleach, trash bags, and laundry detergent.

For more information about Stray Haven, contact Executive Director Jen Woodard – Reynolds by email to Jen@StrayHavenSPCA.com.

The Owego Lions will also be selling Christmas trees at Ye Olde Country Florist, located at 86 Main St. in Owego, beginning the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. The cost is $40 each.