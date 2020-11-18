Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 5, 2020, property located at 60 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Laurinda Karpell to Michael and Michelle Jones for $170,000.

On Nov. 5, 2020, property located at 7 Deerfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Aimee Peake to Sara Conden Young and Adam Young for $242,000.

On Nov. 5, 2020, property located at 1816 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Brigit Sorrells to David Case Jr. for $268,041.

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at 263 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from US Bank National Association As Trustee to Thousand Keys Acquisitions 1A LLC for $30,528.

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at 2 Lincolnshire Blvd., Town of Owego, from Deborah Warner to Cody and Karyn Cornell for $138,297.

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at 2102 East Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Stephanie Jerzak to Katelyn Simpson for $119,900.

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at 1 Megan Dr., Town of Owego, from Holly Tokos to Christine & Christopher Miller for $199,450

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at 280 Ballou Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Roger and Barbara Sharp to Jason Nechwedowich and Jessica Iversen for $208,100.

On Nov. 6, 2020, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Barton, from Robert and Connie Ingham to Carl and Elizabeth Salo for $25,000.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 225 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Geraldine Bissell-Thompson to Bryan Franklin for $30,000.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 31 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from Rail Estate LLC to Benjamin and Stephanie Slavick for $7,000.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 660 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Doris Huckabone to Bevilacqua Joint Revocable Trust for $146,000.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 39 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from David and Sandra Martinichio to Brian and Elizabeth Rosenberger for $212,660,

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 230 William St., Village of Waverly, from Todd and Danielle Daniels to James Harbst for $111,300.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at 2947 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from David Pipher to Tioga Central School District for $15,000.

On Nov. 9, 2020, property located at State Route 17C N/S, Town of Owego, from Land O’Luck LLC to Caleb Goodrich for $20,000.

On Nov. 10, 2020, property located at 43 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Cartus Financial Corporation to Cameron and Angela McMicken for $187,000.

On Nov. 10, 2020, property located at 157 Holmes Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard Hoyt to Ryan Pierce & Shaunte Vazquez for $173,400.

On Nov. 10, 2020, property located at 673 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Eric Slate to Nicholas and Tayler Lavore for $154,000.