Veterans Day celebrated throughout the county

On Wednesday, Veterans Day ceremonies could be found around the county to include at the V.F.W. in Owego, and on the airwaves on WEBO Radio out of Owego. Because of the pandemic, the traditional ceremonies, like the dinner for Veterans in Newark Valley, had to be cancelled this year. Candor honored their veterans with a meal from the American Legion.

But it was at Owego’s V.F.W. Post 1371 where the color guard formed, and where Veteran Dean Morgan served as emcee. Jim Raftis Sr., who normally serves as Master of Ceremonies for the traditional Courthouse Square event was busy on the radio.

Also at the V.F.W., former Veterans Service Agency Director and Owego Free Academy Class of 1967 member John Holton presented a check to Morgan to help fund their needs, such as uniforms for the honor guard and other equipment.

According to Royden Fox, also from the Class of 1967, the donation was a part of their annual giving; other funds went to A New Hope Center in Owego and to Lakeview Chapel and Angel Ministries.

About a dozen attended the ceremony at the V.F.W. on Wednesday. Churches were also asked to ring their bells at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, signifying the end of “The Great War” – World War I.

Today, veterans who are serving and have served are honored each year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11; a tradition that Tioga County continues each year.

To view a list of Tioga County’s Deceased Veterans (from May – November 2020), you can click here.