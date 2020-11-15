Veterans Day celebrated throughout the county

Veterans Day celebrated throughout the countyThe V.F.W. Color Guard stands at parade rest on Wednesday, and during a ceremony held at Owego’s V.F.W. Post 1371. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post November 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Veterans Day ceremonies could be found around the county to include at the V.F.W. in Owego, and on the airwaves on WEBO Radio out of Owego. Because of the pandemic, the traditional ceremonies, like the dinner for Veterans in Newark Valley, had to be cancelled this year. Candor honored their veterans with a meal from the American Legion.

But it was at Owego’s V.F.W. Post 1371 where the color guard formed, and where Veteran Dean Morgan served as emcee. Jim Raftis Sr., who normally serves as Master of Ceremonies for the traditional Courthouse Square event was busy on the radio.

On the right, John Holton, former director of the Veterans Service Agency and member of Owego Free Academy’s Class of 1967, presents a check to Veterans Dean Morgan and George Carrigan, on the left. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Also at the V.F.W., former Veterans Service Agency Director and Owego Free Academy Class of 1967 member John Holton presented a check to Morgan to help fund their needs, such as uniforms for the honor guard and other equipment.

According to Royden Fox, also from the Class of 1967, the donation was a part of their annual giving; other funds went to A New Hope Center in Owego and to Lakeview Chapel and Angel Ministries.

Lee Spinner, center, and flanked by his sons, participated in Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the V.F.W. Post 1371 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

About a dozen attended the ceremony at the V.F.W. on Wednesday. Churches were also asked to ring their bells at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, signifying the end of “The Great War” – World War I.

Over at WEBO Radio in Owego, David Radigan delivered this year’s Veterans Day ceremony. Area veterans, to include Jim Raftis Sr., who normally delivers remarks, assisted in executing the on-air program. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Today, veterans who are serving and have served are honored each year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11; a tradition that Tioga County continues each year.

To view a list of Tioga County’s Deceased Veterans (from May – November 2020), you can click here.

