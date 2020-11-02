Newark Valley receives generous grant

The Newark Valley Historical Society received a generous grant last fall from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund through the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers to improve the driving lanes both for the Farmstead, and for the soccer fields.

This was a joint effort for both organizations. For the Society’s two entrances, 4-inches of sod was taken up, road fabric was put down and gravel placed on top.

The driving lane running parallel to Route 38 for nearly 200 yards got similar treatment along with other areas that often developed deep ruts. A total of 480 tons of gravel was acquired through Lopke Contracting.

Volunteers of both organizations who had the necessary equipment to complete the project did the work. Next year they will have less mud on their boots and less concern for school buses getting stuck when children arrive for school tours.