Tioga County Brief for the week of November 1, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department has been working hard to track and trace coronavirus cases as the number of positive cases continue to climb in Tioga County, N.Y.

Since last Saturday, Oct. 24, the county has seen the number of active cases increase by 38, the number of individuals in mandatory quarantine has increased by 120, and the total case count increased by 96. Sadly, there were two COVID related deaths reported as of Friday morning, for a total of 32 fatalities since the pandemic began in March.

The Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, continues to urge residents to use caution, social distance, and wear a mask during this period of time where a rise in cases is prevalent.

To assist in controlling the spike and to help bring the numbers down, the health department has been putting out notifications to make the public aware of potential exposures. This is done primarily through tracing of individuals that have tested positive.

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the listing below that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

The health department is asking anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 21: Soprano’s Italian Market in Waverly from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 23: Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden in Sayre from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 24: Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden in Sayre from noon to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: American Legion Post in Nichols from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 23: Long Meadows Apartments (in the Community Hall) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: Family Dollar in Newark Valley from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a release from public health noted that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

The department wrote, in the release, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.