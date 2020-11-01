What’s Happening for the week of November 1, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER 1

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego

2020 Life Chain in Owego around the Courthouse Square, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Approved signs provided. Visit lifechain.org for more information.

Rabies Clinic at Stray Haven, Shepard Road in Waverly. Held in conjunction with Tioga County’s Health Department. To make an appointment, call 687-8630.

November: Diffuser Necklace Take and Make Kit, Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Soup (broccoli cheese) and Chili To Go, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor. Good will donation.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library’s monthly board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. via zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

NOVEMBER 10

The Tioga County Legislative Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal / Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

NOVEMBER 15

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 Holiday Craft Emporium in the ballroom, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature a variety of local handmade crafts including jewelry, textiles, glassware, soaps and candles as well as direct sales. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

NOVEMBER 16

NOVEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 21

CANCELLED: The Annual Craft Fair at the Apalachin United Methodist Church has been canceled due to the pandemic. They will be back next year!

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.