Informational Session for Owego Scouts BSA Troops 38 and 638

This year has certainly been a challenging year, but it has not stopped the scouts from BSA Troop 38 (boys) and 638 (girls) from continuing to actively participate in the scouting program. From virtual training sessions, to memorable campouts, to engaging community service projects, the scouts and leaders of these Troops have continued the scouting tradition, while applying strict safety guidelines.

Any boys or girls, aged 11 to 18, parents or guardians that have any interest in these types of activities are encouraged to join the Troops for an informational session on Monday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the First Union Presbyterian Church in Owego.

All are invited to attend and learn about the Troops and all the great opportunities available. The informational session will be outdoors and in the open scout garage, so guests are asked to dress appropriately.

Masks and distancing outside of a family group are required, and temperature checks will be taken.

If you have any questions, contact Annamae Scheuerman at (607) 621-3064 or Chuck Birdsall at (607) 765-4700.