COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site set up in Waverly this week

The Tioga County Public Health Department in partnership with Tioga County Chair Martha Sauerbrey, Guthrie Healthcare, Village of Waverly, and the New York State Department of Health will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing.

The testing site will be at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitcovid19.tiogacountyny.com or the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link or call (607) 687-8600. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.

When you arrive at the site, please wait for further direction for staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn once you exit your vehicle and must be worn at all times while inside the building.

In a release from Tioga County’s Public Health, they wrote, “Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread.”

They continued, “Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and to identify asymptomatic carriers in the community.”

Those with general COVID-19 question may call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8623.