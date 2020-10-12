Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of October 11, 2020

Hey everyone! My name is Taylor and I came to Stray Haven by jumping in and out of their dumpster! The lovely humans here saw me coming and going for about a week until they were finally able to catch me in their trap thing.

It turns out that I am the nicest cat ever (at least that’s what they keep telling me). I assist in the office all the time!

I love to sleep on the desk while people work, step across their keyboard (trying to type of course), and swat at the moving thingy on the screen. I constantly want attention and you can hold me like a baby! I will look up at you with my loving eyes and blink slowly as you snuggle with me.

I am a very chill cat but I do love to play with feather toys! Those things really get me going and I can play for hours if you keep moving one around for me!

If you’re interested you can find me sleeping on a desk, running around in the Big Cat Room, or following around the humans here at the shelter. Just ask and they will find me and we can do a meet and greet! Trust me, I am completely worth your time!

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40 and include up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.