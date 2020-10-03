Fall Fur All at the Ross Park Zoo

The fall season is kicking off at Ross Park Zoo. In lieu of the Howloween at the Zoo and Boo at the Zoo events, the zoo will be offering visitors a leisurely stroll through the zoo with fall and Halloween themed decorations throughout beginning Sept. 26, and running through Oct. 25.

Hours for admission, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 11 are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. From Oct. 12 through Oct. 25, admissions are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday only.

Social distancing and facemasks are required.

Admission is available at the door for $7.00 per person. Visions Federal Credit Union members can pick up a complimentary ticket voucher at their local branch.

Fall Fur All is sponsored in part by Visions Federal Credit Union, Bates Troy, Magic 101.7 FM, 102.5 The Vault, and 100.5 The Drive.

The Ross Park Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Rd. in Binghamton, N.Y. The admissions booth is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the zoo closes at 4 p.m.

For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website, rossparkzoo.org.