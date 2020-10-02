Guthrie hosts in-patient wedding

After having to put their wedding plans on hold due to declining health, Mike and Anna Potosky from Blossburg, Pa. tied the knot at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Friday, Sept. 11.

The Potoskys had been together for 22 years before being married last Friday and say they decided to make it official when Mike was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, but that further health complications delayed their plans. When Mike’s health continued to decline and he was admitted to the hospital, the couple decided not to wait any longer.

Anna said, “Mike was determined. He was going to marry me and that was that. He talked about it enough until the right person heard about it and the staff here helped get it all together, and here we are. We got married today!”

She added, “It’s the promise that we’ve always held for each other. I love him, he’s the love of my life and I want to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Dr. Patricia Fogelman, medical director, Palliative Medicine at Guthrie, stated, “Mike was so worried about not being able to fulfill this promise to Anna. I began to think, why can’t we have a wedding here, on the unit, where he can be supported by our team, with the medical and technical support that he needs?”

Michele Varano, coordinator, volunteer and support services, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said, “Everyone was so gracious and so kind to donate decorations and other items to help transform this hospital space into something magical and it was a great honor to be able to help this couple plan for their happily ever after.”

Dr. Fogelman said, “I’m so very proud of the work that we do to make these special moments happen for our patients. From the attention at the bedside, to carefully listening to our patient’s goals and getting the right people involved to make those dreams a reality. I think this moment really captures how Palliative Medicine at Guthrie is about helping our patients live well and making their quality of life the best it can be.”

For a video of the ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/user/GuthrieHealth/videos.