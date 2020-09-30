COVID death reported in Tioga County

In Wednesday’s daily brief from the Office of Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, a death from COVID-19 was reported, bringing the county’s total number of fatalities since March to 26.

In the brief, a legislative representative wrote, “Tioga County Legislative Chairwomen Sauerbrey regretfully reports the loss of another life due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

This number adds to fatalities on record for the county, and as numbers continue to slowly climb.

Legislator Sauerbrey wrote, in the brief, “Tioga County has seen a significant spike in our numbers in the last week to ten days, and that is because of community spread, not one specific area but in bars, salons, offices, everywhere. This is a problem involving the entire community and can be contained by the entire community.”

She continued, “During this challenging time, we need to stay vigilant to protect ourselves and our families. Follow the Public Health advisory to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and if you feel ill, stay home and away from others.”