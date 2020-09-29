Tioga County Deed Transfers

Posted By: psadvert September 29, 2020

On Sept. 11, 2020, property located at 642 Cranes Nest Rd., Town of Candor, from Paul Price As Atty. In fact, Bruce Allard By Atty. In Fact, to Dean Smith for $42,000.

On Sept. 11, 2020, property located at State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Land O’Luck LLC to Scott L’Amoreaux for $14,836.

On Sept 11, 2020, property located at 984 Leasure Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Charles Briggs to Andrew and Tiffany Megan for $450,000.

On Sept. 11, 2020, property located at 293 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Erin Teribury, Individually and As Agent, to Jason and Breon Plunkett for $370,800.

On Sept. 14, 2020, property located at 161 Church St., Tioga, from Vanderpool Land Company to Matthew Raven and Heidi Garofalo for $124,121.04.

On Sept. 14, 2020, property located at 49 Williams Rd., Town of Candor, from Howard Snyder Jr. to Matthew Haddock for $147,880.

On Sept. 14, 2020, property located at 3944 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael and Diane Stephens to Daniel McDonald for $246,000.

On Sept. 14, 2020, property located at 280 E. Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Peter and Roseann Monteleleone to Richard Carling for $175,500. 

On Sept. 14, 2020, property located at 155 Notch Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Jacqueline Robinson to David, Kathryn, Melissa and Todd Williams for $25,000.

On Sept. 15, 2020, property located at 49 Front St., Village of Owego, from Timothy and Wendy Deis to Jared Douglas for $214,000.  

On Sept. 15, 2020, property located at 15 Kinney Rd., Town of Barton, from Brandon and Chatney Clark to Craig and Kayla Geiger for $84,800.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at 370 Card Rd., Town of Owego, from James and Teresa Savage to Melissa Rusnak for $190,000.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Laurie Miller to Lori Wears for $3,000.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at 144 Cook Rd., Tioga, from Eric Turnquist to Matthew amd Lindsay Marrone for $230,000.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at 340 Batten Rd., Town of Owego, from Alicia Griggs to Charles Hooker for $35,000.

On Sept.16, 2020, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Chris and Shawna Stroman for $45,500.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Vincent Cordi and Joelle Martyanik for $46,500.

On Sept. 16, 2020, property located at Route 79 / Barden Road, Town of Richford, from First Grantor: Chester and Mary Ostrowsky, joint revocable trust, to Edie Hollenbeck for $160,000.

On Sept. 17, 2020, property located at 12 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Catherine Jeremko to Sara Hall and Carol Murdie for $187,000. 

On Sept. 17, 2020, property located at 1304 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Mitchell and Michelle Stahl to Jaclyn Sedlacek for $236,500.

On Sept. 18, 2020, property located at 193 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Margaret Clark By Atty. In Fact, Robert Clark As Atty. In Fact, to Matthew and Jessica Pilkington for $72,300. 

On Sept. 18, 2020, property located at 8928 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Lance and Kendra Meade to Conor Sauve for $330,000.

On Sept. 18,2020, property located at 4 Boland Dr., Town of Owego, from Rodney and Jennifer Cogswell to Kalie Mooney, James and Heather Wunders for $205,000. 

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 55 Powers Rd., Town of Candor, from Gary and Kathyrn Dence to Jonathan and Ashley Feaster for $238,500.

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 1860 E. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kenneth and Louise Lindsey to Leroy and Naomi Troyer for $240,000.

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 2 Apple Blossom Lane, Village of Owego, from Dominico and Stephanie Rivera to Anis Ayoub for $170,000. 

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 131 Elishaburg Rd., Town of Richford, from Hunter Barnes to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. for $1,000.

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 134 Foster Rd., Town of Barton, from Richard Loomis to Christopher Morse for $7,500.

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 10217 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Green Valley Community LLC to David and Karen Lanning for $48,639.20.

On Sept. 21, 2020, property located at 467 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Matthew Cornell to Gabriel, Ron and Gabriel III for $10,000.

On Sept. 22, 2020, property located at 890 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Harry Morden By Atty. In Fact, Susan Fortier As Atty. In Fact to Renee VanRiper for $30,000. 

On Sept. 22, 2020, property located at 114 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Jennifer Zindle to Daniel and Laura Coleman for $211,000.

On Sept. 23, 2020, property located at 453 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Hazel Shoeman to Walten and Ginger Cates III for $57,000.

On Sept. 23, 2020, property located at 42 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Karen Benson to Phillip and Kerry Ann Motell for $165,000.  

