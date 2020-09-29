Newark Valley Historical Society receives grant for Loom Barn

The Newark Valley Historical Society recently completed a grant funded through the generosity of the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. A covered shed attached to the Loom Barn was in need of reconstruction.

At the suggestion of the fiber arts guild, Shuttles and Spindles, about half of the area has been enclosed. This will allow more space for school tours and to display and demonstrate various aspects of the fiber arts: processing natural material, spinning, weaving and dyeing.

Next to the herb garden the guild created a small area for plants that were used for dyeing.

The guild started meeting outside in July following guidance to maintain social distancing. The August meeting was a presentation on silk, and earlier this month a workshop on Japanese Indigo dyeing was presented. Other guilds in the Historical Society include Cooking / Guides, Blacksmithing and Old Hickory Long Guns.

Anyone wishing to join a guild should call the Society at (607) 642-9516.