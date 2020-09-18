Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Farmers’ Market Coupon distribution

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will host a drive-thru distribution for Senior Farmers’ Market Coupon Booklets on Monday, Sept. 21, at the Countryside Community Center located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego from 11 a.m. to noon. Another distribution event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Springview Apartments located at 80 Spring St. in Waverly from 11 a.m. to noon.

This annual program puts coupons into the hands of low-income older adults that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,968 or less for a one-person household (or $2,658 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $20. Each eligible individual in a household can receive a booklet of coupons.

This year, each person receiving a coupon booklet will also receive a reusable face mask. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets are also available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupon booklets are available to be mailed directly to your home. Booklets are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. For more information on this new option, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.