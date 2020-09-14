New date set for first annual Community Clean-Up Day

Residents, volunteers and local families are invited to attend the first annual Community Clean-Up Day in the Village of Owego, sponsored by Upstate Shredding Weitsman Recycling.

The event will take place Oct. 3, and at 9 a.m. in an effort to build community awareness and participation to keep the historic Village of Owego clean and promote environmentalism.

Upstate Shredding has pledged $10,000 as a sponsor, and additional sponsors are encouraged to get involved.

Events will include family-friendly activities, landscaping, garbage collection, and yard work. All volunteers and attendees are required to wear masks and/or practice proper social distancing.

Participants will meet at Ben Weitsman of Owego, located at 15 W. Main St. in Owego, next to Marvin Park.

Volunteers and prospective sponsors are encouraged to reach out for details.

For more information, visit villiageofowego.com/cleanupday.