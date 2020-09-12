Owego Hose Teams, Inc. to host Chicken BBQ on Saturday, September 12

The Central New York firematic champion Owego Hose Teams, Inc. will host a chicken barbeque on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. until gone at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station, located at 8 Talcott St. Owego, on the Flats.

The menu will include “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, salt potatoes, and a Roma roll for $10. Takeout, drive thru, or home delivery is available. Preorder and pay online at the hose team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com under the “Events tab,” via email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108. Proceeds will benefit the hose team operating fund and the 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine project.

Chicken barbeques hosted by the hose team are a family favorite in Owego. Dr. Robert Baker, a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Animal Sciences at the New York State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, invented this central New York specialty. The hose team sticks to the exact recipe developed by Dr. Baker that is apple cider vinegar based.

Another central New York staple, salt potatoes, is also part of the meal. The Syracuse area has a long history of salt production from the salt springs located around Onondaga Lake and is nicknamed “Salt City.” During the 1800s, Irish salt miners would bring a bag of small, unpeeled, potatoes to work each day at the mines. At lunchtime, they boiled the potatoes in salt brine for a hearty lunch meal.

The hose team chicken barbecues typically sell out in an hour or two, so pre-order is strongly recommended.