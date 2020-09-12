Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 20, 2020 property located at 195 Swartlick Rd., Tioga, from Cynthia Bennett and Jill Keeler to William and Suzette Marcy for $230,000.

On Aug. 20, 2020, property located at 468 Courtright Hill, Town of Newark Valley, from Scott and Patricia Karl to Sandra Adams for $55,000.

On Aug. 20, 2020, property located at 6 Griffen St., Village of Candor, from Caleb Bullock to Sally Blinn and Wyatt Whitmore for $105,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 54 Old Barton Rd., Lot 40, Town of Barton, from David and Bonita Hellmann to Margaret Kovac for $8,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 727 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Dawna Cardeiro to Fronius Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1,500.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 14 Gaylord Rd., Town of Owego, from Jerry Wright to Dewey Wright, Kendra Wright and Michele Morris for $100,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 356 Schumacher Rd., Town of Candor, from Raymond and Lori Maratea As Remainderman to Juli Jousan for $90,640.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 350 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Wave 20 Realty to 350 Pennsylvania Ave. LLC for $530,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 223 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Trisha and Christopher Stanley to Tyler Ford for $255,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 3480 E. Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Edward and Michelle McCann to Vincent Darpino for $103,000.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 229 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Ashley Gibson to Brian Turshman and Alison Kunkel for $159,900.

On Aug. 21, 2020, property located at 1878 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael Telesca to Salo Farm LLC for $60,000.

On Aug. 24, 2020, property located at 129 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from Chad Tew to Patricia French for $30,000.

On Aug. 24, 2020, property located at 18 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Kent and Sherry Skeens to Jeremy Simoens for $133,030.

On Aug. 25, 2020, property located at 3 Apple Blossom Lane, Village of Owego, from Andrew Bischoff to Matthew Romanowicz and Fabiha Saiyed for $240,000.

On Aug. 25, 2020, property located at 8 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from David and Tammy Orzel to Danielle Doolittle and Robert Anderson for $182,474.

On Aug. 25, 2020, property located at Stanton Hill Road, Town of Nichols, from Carl and Diane Sherwood to Michelle Pass for $95,000.

On Aug. 26, 2020, property located at 1911-1913 Main St., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Melody Mott to Jesse and Ashley Gray for $152,577.

On Aug. 26, 2020, property located at 18 Brookside Ave. East, Town of Owego, from Park Terrace Community Methodist Church to Kristen Aldrich and Brandon Lown for $135,000.

On Aug. 26, 2020, property located at 42 Van Woert Rd., Town of Spencer, from Bradley and Laraine Lewis to Kevin and Brianne Evans for $213,125.

On Aug. 26, 2020, property located at 118 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Robert Shumway to Raymond Thomas for $60,000.

On Aug. 26, 2020, property located at 264 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Harry and Barbara Pennypacker to Kiana Manuel for $30,000.

On Aug. 27, 2020, property located at 205 E. Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from CDK Real Estate LLC to Jacob and Amanda Fretz for $160,000.

On Aug. 27, 2020, property located at 103 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Douglas and Rebecca Kraft to Beth Weaver for $175,000.

On Aug. 28, 2020, property located at Casterline Road, Town of Owego, from Van Cronkhite to Teresa Dole for $22,500.

On Aug. 28, 2020, property located at 211 Glenbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from David Bayer to Brian Katcher and Emylee Christopher for $127,659.

On Aug. 28, 2020, property located at 7 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Edward and Lynda Hart to Stacey Moncalieri for $58.000.

On Aug. 31, 2020, property located at 248 Catatonk Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from George and Kathleen Westgate to Kent and Karen Smith for $258,000.

On Aug. 31, 2020, property located at Dawson Road, Town of Spencer, from Daniel Williams to David and Linda Lanning for $12,500.

On Aug. 31, 2020, property located at Drybrook Road, Town of Candor, from Vanderpool Family Trust to Michael and Melissa Sayers for $113,500.

On Aug. 31, 2020, property located at Route 79 Barden Rd., Town of Richford, from Marguerite Kriegesmann to Chester and Mary Ostrowsky Joint Revocable Trust for $14,000.

On Sept. 1, 2020, property located at 4 Perry Dr. Town of Owego, from Cartus Financial Corporation to Tomasz Pietruszka and Christina Docenko for $209,500.

On Sept. 1, 2020, property located at 4 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Karen Putrino to Jacob and Whitney Gallagher for $190,720.

On Sept. 1, 2020, property located at 4217 NYS Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Allen and Cynthia Heath to Benjamin Spencer for $82,700.

On Sept. 1, 2020, property located at West Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from WDR Enterprises LLC to Nicholas Brown for $17,000.

On Sept 2, 2020, property located at 10 Howe Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Richard and Donna Jones to Joshua and Talia Sikorski for $165,000.

On Sept. 2, 2020, property located at 5 Wards Lane, Village of Newark Valley, from Anna May Kuntzleman Revocable Trust to Roseanne Fredico and Matthew Seamans for $106,000.

On Sept 2, 2020, property located at 1731 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kelly Whittemore to Leroy and Samantha Yost for $86,500.