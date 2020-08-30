Tioga County Brief

At the beginning of last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms and fitness centers across the state are allowed to reopen to the public starting on Monday, Aug. 24.

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, gave the go ahead to begin the reopening process, although they may choose to delay the re-opening of gyms and fitness centers until Sept. 2 to provide time for required local health department inspections, and may also choose to delay the reopening of indoor fitness classes until a date beyond Sept. 2.

In a press release, Sauerbrey advised gyms and fitness centers that are interested in opening to contact Todd Kopalek at the Tioga County Public Health Department by calling (607) 687-8600.

In the meantime, and as of Friday, Tioga County reported ten active COVID cases, 95 individuals in mandatory quaranting, 185 have recovered, and there have been a total of 220 confirmed cases, to date, as well as 25 fatalities.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.