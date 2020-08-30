New York Casinos continue push to reopen

It has been over five months since the pandemic forced the closure of businesses, schools, entertainment and dining, with Phase 4 openings continuing with restrictions. But for New York casinos like Tioga Downs, things remain shut down, and thousands of workers remain furloughed.

According to Tioga Downs’ owner, Jeff Gural, who also serves as the Chairman of Entertainment and Racing, it’s not about the money.

“Forget about money,” said Gural, adding, “We employ over 1,000 people at Vernon and Tioga and many of them have families who want to get back to work, especially now that the $600 per week federal payment has come to an end.”

With over 1,000 employed at Vernon and Tioga Downs, two of Gural’s properties, the governor has yet to offer a plan for reopening, even though Tioga Downs is prepared to follow protocols and has a safe re-opening plan.

When asked about the delay in opening, Gural stated, “I think he [Governor Andrew Cuomo] is concerned about a second wave and we have not been able to convince him that it is actually more dangerous to keep us closed since our customers are most likely going to less safe casinos.”

Not only does this travel to other casinos cause safety concerns, it also takes revenue out of New York State and the immediate locality.

But Gural has a dual problem; he is also managing harness racing. The racing, which operates at both Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs, will be closed as of Sept. 12, and the horses and drivers will have to race elsewhere.

Historically, the revenue brought in through Tioga Downs helps to fund the harness racing, and specifically the purses offered. According to Gural, he had to loan the purse account $200,000 of his own money.

“My concern is next year, as the purse account will take a hit the longer we are closed, and the breeders will be hurt as sire stake purses will decline as well,” Gural added, looking forward.

As far as the hotel, he stated it would reopen around the same time that the casino gets the green light.

But that green light hasn’t arrived yet.

While the doors to New York-based casinos remain closed to the public, many regions in New York State are concerned for the future of their communities and the adverse economic effects caused by the delay in reopening of the casinos. According to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, an employee that has been temporarily laid off (or furloughed), will automatically be terminated at the six-month mark. Approximately 5,200 casino employees in New York remain out of work and will be automatically terminated by Oct. 1. These jobs, according to lawmakers, are essential to the local communities, and the casino employees need to get back to work.

To push the governor for action, rallies have taken place around New York State to include a descent on Albany, and then rallies at each of the five casinos that remain closed in New York State to include Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs.

On Aug. 27, one such rally took place at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y., attracting close to 100 supporters, some arriving with signs in protest. Several dignitaries also arrived to show their support.

Michael Vasquez, candidate for the Broome County Legislature, addressed the gathering at Tioga Downs on Thursday, stating, “Our governor retains emergency power and is keeping our casinos closed. We need them to open, now.”

Michelle Driesbaugh and Devon Lockwood, both of Nichols, N.Y. and both employees of Tioga Downs, attended the rally to share their voice.

According to Driesbaugh, the closure has been tough. “Unemployment just doesn’t cut it,” said Driesbaugh.

Lockwood arrived to show support as well at Thursday’s rally, stating, “I just want to work.”

Also speaking at the rally was Senator Tom O’Mara, who stated, “We need Governor Cuomo to get these casinos back in business.”

Casinos are one of the few businesses in New York that remain closed months after phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan went into effect. The casinos also generate millions into their local economies.

