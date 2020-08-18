Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 6, 2020, property located at 25 Larchmont Rd., Town of Owego, from William and Sharon Tracz to Steven Grossman for $425,000.

On Aug. 6, 2020, property located at 9 Laine Ct., Town of Owego, from Sean McGovern to Angelo Dadamio III for $110,000.

On Aug. 7, 2020, property located at Lisle Road, Town of Owego, from Peter Ortu to Edward Jr. and Steven Harter for $150,000.

On Aug. 7, 2020, property located at 432 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Blake and Amanda Schumacher to Gary Short for $30,000.

On Aug. 7, 2020, property located at 4 O’Brien Ave., Town of Owego, from Debra Jackson to Alyssa Tunnicliff and Nicholas Hegedus for $172,340.

On Aug. 10, 2020, property located at 200 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Rosalind Harvey to Carla Feringa and Gary Colvin for $30,000.

On Aug. 11, 2020, property located at Sanford Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Patricia Stanko for $35,000.

On Aug. 11, 2020, property located at 7383 Montrose Tpk. Rd., Town of Owego, from Travis and Jennifer Gusse to Jillian Holden for $175,000.

On Aug. 12, 2020, property located at 211 Dubois Rd., Tioga, from Dennis and Anna Winsett to Daniel Layman and Caroline Livermore for $245,000.

On Aug. 12, 2020, property located at 308 Norris Rd., Town of Barton, from John Rinebold to Gerald Homan for $95,000.

On Aug.12, 2020, property located at Slate Road, Town of Candor, from Perry and Rocky Silvestri to Anthony and Rhonda Barnhart for $60,000.

On Aug. 12, 2020, property located at Route 34, Town of Barton, from Vanderpool Family Trust to Patrick Lane for $100,000.

On Aug. 13, 2020, property located at East Spencer Road, Town of Spencer, from Jeanne Miller to Edward Merrick for $15,000.