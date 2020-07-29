More than a candy store!

Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery, located at 27 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y., and a community go-to for decades, is celebrating their anniversary on Aug. 1.

Owners Stephen and Kim Cruty, who acquired the business in 2019, are thankful for everyone’s support over the past year. Looking back, the Cruty’s never imagined that their new business plan would have to factor in a pandemic.

The family-owned confectionery and general store, centered in the heart of the Historic Owego shopping district, has evolved operations to meet an e-commerce growth, while also keeping the front door open to foot traffic.

As a food producer, the business was classified as essential, and Stephen commented, “We have been happy to stay open.”

“E-commerce is the future of business, and because of it, for example, we sold out of our Easter candy,” Stephen said, adding that it has redefined their business, and, as a result, “We now have a national presence and regularly ship, coast-to-coast.”

Stephen further remarked, “E-commerce actually saved our business,” noting that things may have looked differently had they not worked quickly to revamp the Fuddy Duddy’s website, which is now more user-friendly and easier to navigate, and in turn, has positively influenced Internet sales.

Another key focal point has been re-branding. The Cruty’s, who refer to themselves as the “Purveyors of Yum” on social media, have added more products featuring the Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery name while still offering popular selections of over twenty varieties of homemade fudge and chocolate truffles, gourmet confectioneries, homemade cookies, locally roasted coffees and teas, vintage sodas, farm-fresh jellies, jams, pickles, sauces and other canned goods, just to name a few.

Fuddy Duddy’s, a well-known name in the area for many years, was once housed at the Apalachin Train Station and Sweeney’s Market Plaza. Since acquiring the business, the Cruty’s opted to retract two of their other brick and mortar properties in Vestal and the Oakdale Mall. The couple thanks their Fuddy Duddy’s team who has helped navigate the business while also extending a personal touch to customers, and many whom they know on a first-name basis. It is their hope that positive changes within the establishment will also trigger a childhood memories, and offer a taste of nostalgia.

Future offerings at the confectionery will be coming soon, such as a new line of ice cream. Popular pantry selections like farm jellies, jams, preserves and salsa will be expanded as the Cruty’s work with local producers, and recently, a Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery brand of 24 old-fashioned sodas made by a small family soda maker has been introduced.

The Cruty’s have also grown their presence by collaborating with other local businesses. For instance, The Owego Kitchen and Van Horn Jewelers partnered with Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery to create gift baskets for on-line purchases, and in addition, The Owego Kitchen has added Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery products to their food offerings, such as using apple butter on one of their featured daily sandwiches.

“We’re all neighbors and we’re in the same boat together,” Stephen said, adding that for the businesses to survive, working together has offered new possibilities.

Stephen, a native of Apalachin, relocated for several years, including some time living abroad, and then returned to the southern tier in 2008. He met his wife, Kim, in the Finger Lakes wine region. The Cruty’s both have other employment, too, and are passionate about creating new products and brands to strengthen the Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery name.

Stephen remarked that the couple had been contemplating owning and operating their own business for some time, and, interestingly, it was while sitting in a chair at Andy’s Barber Shop when he first learned Fuddy Duddy’s was on the market.

Stephen and Kim invite the public to stop in their Owego store to browse and see what’s new. Aug. 1, a Saturday, happens to be the day the business bakes their specialty cookies. Unfortunately, Stephen said due to current COVID-19 restrictions, in-house samples of their products are not allowed at this time.

The Cruty’s are excited about starting their second year, and Stephen remarked, ““No one can say they didn’t have fun in a candy store.”

For more information about Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery, call (607) 687-3834. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website, https://www.fuddyduddys.com/.