Governor adds additional states to travel advisory list

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that three additional states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota. No states have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the joint State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force observed 26 additional violations of state social distancing requirements yesterday. The task force conducted 644 compliance checks last night.

The governor also renewed his call on Congress to include funding for state and local governments in the next stimulus package.

Governor Cuomo also offered to have Major League Baseball teams come play in New York if they are experiencing difficulties in their home states.

“Our job is to do everything we can to control COVID and anticipate possible future issues, and in that regard, the issues we watch are the infection rates spreading across the country and compliance with the rules that we now have in place across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “The situation across the nation is still very bad and there are more states that have exceeded our thresholds for quarantine.”

“New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.,” Governor Cuomo continued. “We have a full Department of Health protocol system in place, and I offer to the MLB, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here – we will set up a health protocol.”

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s investigation into a concert in Southampton that received widespread press and social media attention. Yesterday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Town of Southampton requesting information on the concert within 24 hours and advising the town that New York State will conduct an investigation and assess the penalties associated with any violations of public health laws or regulations.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 648 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 68

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 152 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (-3)

Total Discharges – 72,813 (+47)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 25,126

Of the 57,397 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.5% 1.2% Central New York 0.4% 0.4% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.9% 0.4% Long Island 1.3% 1.5% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 0.8% 1.1% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 1.0% 2.0% New York City 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.2% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.9% 0.5% 0.6% Western New York 0.9% 1.2% 0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 534 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 412,878 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 412,878 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,468 15 Allegany 74 0 Broome 992 6 Cattaraugus 153 0 Cayuga 140 0 Chautauqua 219 1 Chemung 160 0 Chenango 203 0 Clinton 123 3 Columbia 504 1 Cortland 89 2 Delaware 99 1 Dutchess 4,447 7 Erie 8,364 37 Essex 55 0 Franklin 47 3 Fulton 270 0 Genesee 266 0 Greene 283 1 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 236 2 Jefferson 128 0 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 162 0 Madison 391 1 Monroe 4632 12 Montgomery 152 4 Nassau 43,059 42 Niagara 1424 0 NYC 224,249 198 Oneida 2,028 18 Onondaga 3,419 21 Ontario 345 2 Orange 11,024 14 Orleans 290 0 Oswego 239 0 Otsego 105 2 Putnam 1,412 4 Rensselaer 690 3 Rockland 13,845 4 Saratoga 691 3 Schenectady 998 8 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 84 1 St. Lawrence 258 0 Steuben 289 1 Suffolk 43,024 57 Sullivan 1476 0 Tioga 180 0 Tompkins 225 0 Ulster 1942 16 Warren 298 4 Washington 254 0 Wayne 243 0 Westchester 35,838 39 Wyoming 111 1 Yates 52 0

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,126. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: