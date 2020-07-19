What’s Happening for the week of July 19, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JULY 19

POSTPONED: The South Creek Lions 6th Annual 4-person team Golf Tournament, in memory of Lion Paul Bryington at Tomasso’s Golf Course, in Chemung, N.Y. has been postponed until July 2021.

The Owego Elks Emporium will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Front Street, Owego.

JULY 22

Tioga County Property Development Corporation’s Governance, Finance and Audit Committee Meeting, 12 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Tioga County Economic Development Conference Room 201, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation’s Board of Directors Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Tioga County Economic Development Conference Room 201, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal – Takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Free Community Meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes: Pulled pork, corn, roll and fruit. This will be a drive-thru only event, enter through the pastor’s driveway off Pennsylvania Avenue and drive around behind the church to the volunteers stationed by the main entrance. No pre-registration is needed. Social distancing and mask protocols will be observed.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

JULY 24

Free Online Mango Lessons, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time.

JULY 25

“Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks at dusk, watch from the Village of Newark Valley, the Trout Ponds, or the High School. Any donations appreciated to help with these fireworks, visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Tioga Tunes in Together” for Fireworks.

Curbside Pick-Up Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 5:30 p.m. until gone, Flemingville United Methodist Church, 540 West Creek Rd., Flemingville. The cost is $8 per dinner.

JULY 29

Sayre Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Ain’t Misbehaving on the Howard Elmer Park Bandstand.

Free Online Facebook Set Up Basics, 3 p.m. To participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time.

JULY 30

Free Community Meal – Takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

JULY 31

Community Outdoor Movie Evening, 7 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols. View movie from car or bring lawn chairs, blankets, and refreshments. Social distancing may apply. For movie selections or more information, call (607) 414-1021.

AUGUST 1

The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club of Newark Valley will present a self-guided Tour of Seven Home Gardens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on the Village Green. Raffle ticket, refreshments at the gardens, and a bake sale. Follow the yellow balloons.

AUGUST 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans & Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel and Right to Know Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

AUGUST 7

Fish Fry – Takeout only, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Advance orders begin at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

AUGUST 8

NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter Annual “Spring” AMBA Wellness Blood program, 6 to 10 a.m., Owego VFW Post 1371 – 207 Main St., Owego. Appointments must be made at 1-800-234-8888. Last day to register is Aug. 9. The cost is $7 to NYS Women Inc. and $41 to Quest Diagnostics for the basic panel; there is an additional fee for Vitamin D, TSH, Prostate, Colon and A1C. Make checks payable to Quest Diagnostics, cash or checks to NYS Women Inc.

AUGUST 11

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety and Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego, New York 13827.

AUGUST 13

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Community Pavilion at Candor Town Hall, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. For more information, visit candorfarmersmarket.org.

AUGUST 14

Second Annual AnnaBelle Brewer Ice Cream Social with Rick Pedro on Piano, 6 to 8 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Binghamton. Parking lot is on Floral Avenue across from the Kwik-Fill. Donations accepted.

AUGUST 20

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.