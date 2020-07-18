Home Central begins rebuilding process for Vestal location  

Local hardware and home improvement retail store, Home Central, is beginning the rebuilding process of their Vestal, N.Y. location after fire damage closed the location in early February of this year.

The fire unfortunately caused extensive damage to Home Central’s warehouse, resulting in a complete loss of the warehouse and its contents. Thanks to the work of the local firefighters on hand, the retail portion of the store was relatively undamaged and suffered only minor smoke damage.

Home Central’s management team and employees alike are excited to kick off the renovation plans that include increasing the size of the warehouse and retail space, in addition to adding a building material showcase area to upgrade the shopping experience for their customers. Currently, the retail portion of the store is being gutted in preparation for the renovations.

“Being an essential business has been a blessing, but has not been without its challenges,” said Kate Whittemore, owner and president of Home Central.

She added, “The home improvement industry has seen unprecedented demand in a short period of time, resulting in temporary shortages, shipping issues and, at times, a frazzled team here at Home Central. We’re striving to meet the needs of every customer, process double the deliveries, and work with our suppliers to source items that have been backordered for months. Thank you to the community for your patience and support as we work through these issues and try to get our Vestal location back up and running.”

Home Central is anticipating the Vestal location re-opening in late 2020 and is eager to return better than ever.

Home Central is a local home improvement and building supplies store with locations in Vestal, Owego, and Candor, N.Y. For more information, visit www.homecentralstores.com/.