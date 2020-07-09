12th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride planned for July 11

The 12th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute ride, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 377, 480 and Chapter 704, and the Blue Knights Chapter 17, will take place on Saturday, July 11.

The ride forms up at the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego and departs at 11 a.m., riding north on State Route 38, The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor, for the approximate 100-mile ride.

The first stop for the ride is at the American Legion in Groton, N.Y. for food and gas before departing at 1 p.m. and riding further north on Route 38. The ride ends at the American Legion in Hannibal, N.Y. where there will be food and entertainment. The ride is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Harvey at (607) 898-3507 or Dan at (607) 229-8153.