Summer Reading goes virtual at the Coburn Free Library You can see Moreland the Magician, virtually, on July 9 at 10 a.m. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert July 6, 2020

If you are looking for summer fun, Coburn Free Library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego, has you covered. Coburn has educational programs on Wednesdays in July funded by the Town of Owego.  

You can see Moreland the Magician on July 9 at 10 a.m., online; Didgeridoo Down Under on July 15, at 6:30 p.m. online; and Legendary Myths with the Dirtmeister on July 28, and at 10 a.m. online.

Summer reading programs have gone online at the Coburn Free Library. Provided.

Another July event is Page Turner Adventures, with three new adventures each week through Sept. 11 available. Hands-on projects STEAM onto the scene weekly, from July 6 through Aug. 14.  

Tioga County 4-H made the projects possible. Visit www.coburnfreelibrary.org to register. 

Register for the “Imagine your Story 2020” reading at coburnfreelibrary.ny14.readsquared.com/. Provided.

Coburn offers logs for ages zero to over 99, where you can log your reading to win prizes. If you are a reader and enjoy free stuff, this might be just the thing for you. Register for the “Imagine your Story 2020” reading at coburnfreelibrary.ny14.readsquared.com/.  

For more information on any of their library programs, visit coburnfreelibrary.org/summer-reading/ or call (607) 687-3520. 

