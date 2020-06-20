Visions Federal Credit Union expands hours 

Visions Federal Credit Union expanded its hours of operations at the beginning of June, and after shortening them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While social distancing and face covering rules remain in place, the newly expanded hours will be consistent for all publicly accessible offices.

The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the exception of Pennsylvania-area grocery store locations, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offices with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

A full list of branch hours and locations can be found at www.visionsfcu.org.