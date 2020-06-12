Pools and playgrounds allowed to open; additional businesses added to essential business list, says Legislator Sauerbrey

In today’s county report on COVID-19, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported that the State allowed local municipalities to open public swimming pools and playgrounds on June 11, 2020 at their discretion, while following State guidance.

The following link provides guidance on swimming pools / municipal pools: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/06/doh_covid19_pooladvisory_061120_0.pdf.

Chair Sauerbrey further reported the following businesses have been added to the essential business list on Empire State Development’s (ESD) website; Speech pathologists and speech services, Chiropractic services, Acupuncture, Physical Therapy, and Occupational Therapy.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.