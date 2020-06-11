Candor History Center Renovation Phase I Complete

Although the coronavirus has put many businesses on hold, and people staying in place, the project at the Candor Historical Society has been able to continue. Phase I of the Candor History Center building’s renovation project has proceeded, even though history meetings have been put on hold.

Ilg Construction has been busy rewiring the entire electrical system to bring the old Grange Hall up to code. Not an easy task, the project involved installing new outlets, a single pole switch and three-way switches where needed, running new circuits for the future indoors handicap bathroom and kitchenette area. New interior and exterior lights and emergency lighting by all exterior doors, stairway and bathroom have been installed. Dedicated outlets for the furnace, microwave, refrigerator, and hot water heater have also been addressed, along with smoke detectors, upstairs and down.

As of May 7, the building has been inspected by Atlantic Electrical, and has passed, and they have received their certificate.

In order to complete the electrical portion of the renovations, it was necessary to ‘frame’ the inside bathrooms so that outlets, etc. could be installed.

Phase I is a major accomplishment, as it was achieved, financially, not from grant money, but from individual donations from the community, the Historical Society’s on-going Can and Bottle Drive with the Neighborhood Redemption Center in Owego, and last year’s BBQ (jointly with the Snowmobile Club).

The Society’s budget does not allow for further renovations at this time, due to its yearly expenses (insurance, taxes, water, electric, heat, etc.). Although the Society has applied for grant money, they have not been successful due to the number of other agencies and organizations requesting funds. And since the pandemic, funding is being allocated to more charitable needs.

But the Candor Historical Society is pushing forward, despite the many events that have been cancelled in which they participate. The Can and Bottle Drive is still on going, and donations are still being accepted.

As for the opening of the History Center, now that the electric is complete, the Board will make the decision on when to open its doors to the public again, based on State directives.

The Historical Society is very appreciative of all the individuals for their donations and continued support, and look forward to serving the community in the years to come.

For those who would like to make a donation toward the building fund (Phase II is renovating the front of the building that was damaged during the microburst last year, and making it handicapped accessible), you may send a check to the Society at P.O. Box 585, Candor, N.Y. 13743, or use PayPal at: candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Please note that as of this date all the Historical Society’s Community Events for this year have been put on hold. For more information, you can check out the Candor Historical Society Website at www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.