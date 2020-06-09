Tioga Arts Council pulls from Concerts in the Park this year

After consultation with health professionals, elected officials, band members and stakeholders, the Board of Directors of the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) has withdrawn its co-sponsorship of Concerts in the Park this year.

In a release, Executive Director Christine Di Stefano stated, “Given the extraordinary circumstances, we cannot accept responsibility for co-sponsoring Concerts in the Park during the summer of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of individuals – including elderly, handicapped, children, bands, and volunteers – gather for each concert. Though it is difficult and people are hungry to gather at this beloved event, we care about the health of every concert participant and feel strongly that this is the best course of action at this time.”

Instead, TAC is in the process of implementing ways to support artists, musicians, and creative workers virtually. You can contact them at (607) 687-0785 if you have ideas of ways they can best serve the creative community.

For over 30 years, TAC has helped deliver Concerts in the Park in partnership with the Town of Owego and, together with regional bands, has helped families create wonderful summer memories. They look forward to working with the town to organize Concerts in the Park in 2021 and in the years to come.