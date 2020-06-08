OFA grad gets community send-off

Dozens gathered last Sunday to give 19-year-old Jason Kithcart a send off as he departs for Parris Island, where he will begin his training in the Marine Corps. The 2019 Owego Free Academy graduate will depart on Monday.

With flags in hand, and plenty of pride, members of Kithcart’s family gathered on Lake Street, and outside of Owego Original Italian Restaurant where Jason was employed, as vehicles drove by with signs and flags to offer him a good send off. The parade formed at 56 Main St. in Owego.

The parade was an idea that Robbie Yammine had planned for Kithcart. A Marine himself, and co-owner of Owego Original Italian, Yammine had many conversations with Kithcart about joining.

Kithcart himself had always thought about the military. He noted last week that his great-grandfather, Harold Kithcart, who passed away three years ago, inspired him. Harold served in the Navy and during the Korean War.

Kithcart noted that his Uncle, Mike Bailey, served as an inspiration as well. Bailey served in the United States Navy.

“I was around them a lot,” said Kithcart.

When Kithcart began working for Original’s and met Robbie Yammine, it all just came together.

Kithcart studied Criminal Justice at Broome Community College for two semesters, and will be training to serve as an MP, or Military Police.

As far as the physical fitness challenges he will face during his training, he said he is ready.

“I know things will be a different atmosphere for me,” said Kithcart, adding, “Once I get there I will have to forget everything I’ve been told about the training and just experience it.”

And his family couldn’t be prouder.

On Sunday, his mom, Amy Kithcart, was filled with several emotions.

“I’m very proud,” she said, “but also nervous about him going. I’m very happy for him.”

His grandmother, Sue Kithcart, and whom Jason resides with in Owego, stated that she is extremely proud.

Mike Yammine, owner of Original’s along with Robbie, expressed his pride as well.

“Robbie guided him through the recruitment process, so this is a big deal for us,” said Yammine who has several family members in the Marine Corps.

He added, “It was Robbie’s idea and it all came together, it was great.”

You can view more photos from the parade by clicking on the thumbnails below.































