Governor authorizes graduation ceremonies up to 150 beginning June 26

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26, subject to any outbreaks or significant changes in the metrics.

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York City has met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of reopening starting tomorrow, June 8. New York Forward guidance for phase one reopening can be found here.

The Governor also announced that as New York City enters phase one, the state is launching a new focused testing strategy in the city to closely monitor the reopening. The state is aiming to perform approximately 35,000 tests per day in New York City. Additionally, the state is prioritizing 15 testing sites across the city for individuals who have participated in recent protests. More information on where and how to get tested for COVID-19 is available at https://coronavirus.health. ny.gov .

The Governor also announced the Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter phase two of reopening Tuesday, June 9th and Long Island is on track to enter phase two of reopening on Wednesday, June 10th following a review of regional data by global public health experts.

“In terms of reopening, we have been calibrating our strategy based on the data and the facts, and overall the numbers are down, the numbers are good and our plan is working,” Governor Cuomo said. “Based on today’s numbers we can continue to advance our reopening, and we will now allow outdoor graduations of up to 150 beginning June 26th. New Yorkers have worked together to bend this curve quickly, and if we continue on this trajectory, remain responsible and follow all social distancing protocols, we can keep accelerating our reopening strategy.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 781 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 378,097 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 378,097 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,961 8 Allegany 51 0 Broome 620 7 Cattaraugus 94 2 Cayuga 101 1 Chautauqua 101 2 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 134 1 Clinton 97 0 Columbia 414 2 Cortland 41 0 Delaware 85 0 Dutchess 4,000 5 Erie 6,486 57 Essex 38 0 Franklin 23 0 Fulton 224 2 Genesee 208 2 Greene 246 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 123 1 Jefferson 77 2 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 121 0 Madison 327 2 Monroe 3,190 23 Montgomery 100 2 Nassau 40,904 51 Niagara 1,112 3 NYC 206,969 458 Oneida 1,143 16 Onondaga 2,392 17 Ontario 221 1 Orange 10,514 6 Orleans 255 1 Oswego 115 1 Otsego 74 0 Putnam 1,277 3 Rensselaer 502 3 Rockland 13,325 10 Saratoga 502 1 Schenectady 711 1 Schoharie 54 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 61 0 St. Lawrence 209 0 Steuben 251 0 Suffolk 40,329 51 Sullivan 1,415 4 Tioga 134 0 Tompkins 171 0 Ulster 1,718 4 Warren 257 0 Washington 240 0 Wayne 124 1 Westchester 33,954 30 Wyoming 89 0 Yates 39 0