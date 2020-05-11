A mother’s pride, a student’s desire to serve  

When Jack Symons bid farewell to Owego Free Academy (OFA) in 2019, his place in the world became a life-defining decision, and, at first, the choice surprised his family.

Jack’s mother, Mandy Neira, said that she had asked her son several times, “Are you sure?”

Jack chose to join the U.S. Army National Guard. He recently completed basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., and is now a Calvary Scout. However, due to COVID-19, a ceremony was held virtually.

Starting this fall Jack will attend SUNY-Brockport, supported by the G.I. Bill. He must commit to his job with the Guard for six years, and while at Brockport will participate in a monthly drill.

National Guard members are expected to be prepared for a real-world emergency or deployment, so while at Brockport, Jack expressed to his mother that the Guard takes priority; hence, no time for baseball, which was a passion at OFA.

Jack told his mother that he hoped his family was proud of him.

Mandy said they are all very proud, and remarked, “I work for a defense company (Lockheed Martin), so I have a personal respect for all in the military.”

It was difficult when Jack, Mandy’s youngest child, was away at basic training. A three-week span between phone calls home seemed longer, but it was the “Letters to Mom,” hand-written by Jack, that she treasured.

She remarked, “He mailed me pages and pages of his thoughts,” and added, “These were the best gift to receive.”

A passion for music and travel, along with G.I. Bill benefits, were a few of the check marks that drew OFA class of 2020 senior Emmalyn Saddlemire to seriously consider the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Music has shaped me into who I am today,” Emmalyn remarked.

A musician since grade school, Emmalyn’s main instrument is the clarinet, with trombone secondary. Amazingly, she can play saxophone, trumpet, flute, and more.

Finishing up her senior year at OFA, virtually, has been, “Difficult, and a big change,” although she is making the best of it while reflecting, “Everything happens for a reason.”

Emmalyn keeps in touch with friends via social media, and catches up with classmates in the virtual classrooms.

Events at OFA have been canceled or put on hold, yet one she hopes they can still pull off is prom, and commented, “It’s our last celebration, and I hope it can still happen later this summer.”

Emmalyn credits her beloved great-grandmother, who passed away in April, for inspiring her love for music.

“When the coronavirus hit, I couldn’t go see her,” Emmalyn noted, adding, “I spent a lot of time with her, she was like a second mother.”

Emmalyn reminisced about visiting her great-grandmother’s house, and where she often listened to jazz, hits of the big band era and 50’s and 60’s tunes, all of which have impacted her music appreciation.

Emmalyn’s involvement with the OFA music program is notable, from the Concert Band to the Jazz Band, along with the Concert Choir to the Chamber Singers. She was selected as a member of the Area All-State Choir and performed at four NYSSMA competitions.

In addition, she played in the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra, hit the soccer field for three years, and was a member of the Yearbook staff and YES Leads! Emmalyn also completed a two-year degree program via TC3.

Emmalyn shared that a two-plus week trip she took to Europe in 2018 with American Music Abroad was, “An amazing experience.” While there, she performed ten concerts with other youth from Upstate New York and New Jersey. Performing in a Christmas show with Family Life Network is another favorite memory.

Interestingly, it was a free Marine Corps lanyard on a vendor table that first caught her attention during an All-State event in 2018.

She said, “I didn’t think too much of it at first,” until she chatted further with Marine Corps representatives.

Once she learned that the G.I. Bill could help with her college education, another appealing aspect was the opportunity to travel around the world while playing as part of a Marine Corps band.

Emmalyn is working on a recording to submit as a pre-screening prior to a formal audition process. Recruiters also gave her music excerpts to practice.

Boot camp, Emmalyn said, is slated for later this year or early 2021, followed by a six-month practice period with one of eight Marine Corps bands. As for college, Emmalyn is interested in biochemistry and mathematics, with an eye on two colleges, and to be determined.

Jaime Saddlemire, Emmalyn’s mother, is saddened that students will be unable to gather for recognition of their accomplishments or attend events because of the virus.

“I am just heartbroken,” Jaime said.

Regarding Emmalyn’s future goals, Jaime remarked, “I was surprised by her choice, but I am so proud of Emmalyn.”