What’s Happening for the week of May 10, 2020

MAY 10

Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Cost is $10. Alcohol available for takeout only.

MAY 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. The pantry is always open the second Monday and the third Saturday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Practicing social distancing and contact free pickup.

MAY 12

CANCELLED: Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting.

Tioga County’s Fifth Regular Legislative Meeting will be held at noon. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County website, www.tiogacountyny.com.

MAY 14

Free Community Meal, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Social Hour and takeout from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 16

CANCELLED: The annual meeting of the Gibson Corners Cemetery Association meeting has been cancelled. They will reschedule at a later date in the future.

Curbside Pick-Up Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Flemingville United Methodist Church, 540 West Creek Rd., Flemingville. Cost is $8 per person.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. The pantry is always open the second Monday and the third Saturday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Practicing social distancing and contact free pickup.

MAY 20

Owego Community Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Please bring ID.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. Please do not get out of your car, dinners will be brought to you. All are welcome.

MAY 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop via Zoom, 10 a.m. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County website, www.tiogacountyny.com.