Friday Night Depot Series cancelled this season

For the first time in 16 years, the Depot in Newark Valley will be quiet and dark on Friday evenings throughout this summer. The Depot Series was scheduled to begin Friday, June 5 and continue each Friday through Sept. 4.

All performances, as well as special programs and dinners have been cancelled. This includes the Sequential party honoring 150 years of trains coming to Newark Valley that previously was scheduled for June 28.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Newark Valley Historical Society to make some very difficult decisions. This is a time of uncertainty but one thing is for sure, the Depot Friday Night Series will return in June of 2021.