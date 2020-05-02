The theme of National Library Week, celebrated April 19-25, “Find the Library at Your Place,” highlighted how area libraries are still “open” and offering virtual services and digital content to their communities.

Tioga County library websites offer access to audio and eBooks and to Tumblebooks for Kids with your library card, and access to over two dozen on-line sites that range from Author Readings and Livestreams to the Cornell University Bird Cam and Smithsonian Museum’s Fun Stuff for Kids through the Finger Lakes Library System website, www.FLLS.org.

Doors to Tioga County libraries are closed, but libraries are still open to you and your family!