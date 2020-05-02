Candor Emergency Squad to host Mother’s Day BBQ

Candor Emergency Squad is hosting their Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ on Sunday, May 10. Dinners are $10 each and include 1/2 BBQ chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and cookie.

Pick-up is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ambulance garage, 58 Main St. in Candor. If social distancing rules are still in place, there will be curbside pick-up.

The Candor Emergency Squad has served the community for more than 55 years, providing pre-hospital emergency care to the sick and injured. Funds raised by this year’s Mother’s Day BBQ will go towards the upgrade of heart monitors. These monitors are a vital part of their life support system, allowing EMTs to read EKG’s and to transmit information to the hospitals. In this way the hospital is prepared for cardiac emergencies before the patient arrives at the Emergency Room doors.

To reserve your chicken dinner, call the Candor EMS business office at 659-5529 or e-mail office@candorems.org. You may also get tickets from squad members.