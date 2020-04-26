Readers’ Column for the week of April 26, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Due to limited space, we have removed comments that exceeded the amount of space allowable to print them. Thus, a reminder to keep your comment brief; that way we can print more!

Now they have to do it, at least 6 feet away. What’s the answer? I don’t know. Which seems so very odd. Where oh where did we go wrong? Maybe we angered God. If we did, God help us, to finally get it right. Not sometimes or never, but, in prayer this very night. Wm. H. Collins

~

I’m out here walking around in Nichols and I guess people aren’t picking up their dog poop anymore. It’s in a lot of yards; it’s all over the sidewalks. Hello! You still have to pick up your doggie poop.

~

People should keep their cell phones in their pockets while at the supermarkets or out in the public. If they use them in public, they should sanitize them every time when they get home.

~

Can anyone tell me the distance of the track by the 9/11 monument at Hickories Park? I’m walking down there now and I don’t know how far I’m walking. I try to walk 3-miles a day. Thank you for any information.

~

I was wondering whom I would have to call to find out how come the townships are paying their employees not to work, yet allowing them to get part time jobs doing the same thing and get paid basically a double paycheck. I can’t get in touch with the townships because nobody’s in their offices because of the pandemic, so I don’t know who to call.

~

Why are there no term limits on the governorship? How can we get a proposition to vote on it?

~

I was just wondering why, about six weeks ago, we started the social distancing of 6-feet between people. This past week I understand we have to wear a mask legally to enter any public building. Why didn’t we start wearing the masks at the time we started the social distancing six weeks ago; then we may have turned the corner instead of just starting to flatten the curve at the present time. We might have actually been over this pandemic by this time.

~

I was wondering if during this current emergency people could start leaving physical addresses and phone numbers to contact as well as emails, Facebook, websites, texting and so forth. There are some of us who still do not have computer skills or cell phones, or email or texting capabilities. We are unable to get in touch with businesses at this time. I’d like to get in touch with them by telephone or a letter, the old fashion way.

~

Project Food Pantry in Newark Valley is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. If these times are not good for people who need food, call 642-3339 and we will set up a time that is good for you. Please feel free to take advantage of this service. We would love to help the people of the community.

~

Being ordered to wear a mask by dictator Cuomo is ridiculous! You’re just re-breathing your exhaust, your waste, carbon dioxide and all the contaminants your lungs try to get out of your body in the first place. Ridiculous!

~

Here’s my advice. Shut down the hysteria inducing media and open up the country. Let’s get back to work.

~

I’m calling in about the person complaining about people taking food that are well dressed. Did she ever think maybe the person had lost their job? She might have lost her husband; she lost her job or whatever. Every one of us is having a hard time with this and we’re doing the best we can. So absolutely shame on you, lady. You should stop and take a look in the mirror.

~

Now I don’t see as many plastic bags blowing around. It seems that facemasks are the new rage.

~

I think it’s great that we’re finally required in both New York State and Pennsylvania to wear masks whenever we enter a public place. However, I think it started a little too late. It should have started back on March 12 when the social distancing took effect. We might have been over this pandemic pretty much by now instead of just starting to get over it.

~

Does anyone know why Cuomo is such an idiot? He’s had two failed relationships; he’s the perfect reason why there needs to be term limits on the governor position. He needs to be defeated soon; he’s following in Mario’s footsteps in ruining New York State. He is no leader.

~

To the people of New York State, we have a governor who seems to care only for his New York City people and surrounding areas. It is time for Upstate to separate from New York City and elect our own governor to see to our needs. I would also ask how he is so concerned for the elderly population but is a proponent for killing babies up until their birth. Life is precious, no matter where, but he does not believe this.

~

I was walking my dog on the west end of Front Street in the village towards Williams street, and on the riverside there were high branches, leaves, and debris stacked up waiting to be picked up. My dog and I both got ticks. I have since been diagnosed with Lyme disease; so be careful, don’t get caught in what I did. Wear long clothes, stay away from the debris on the streets, especially on the riverside. The ticks are here.

~

It really is a disgrace to take a ride down the street and see the American flag shredded on the flagpole, and you know whom I mean. I’m talking to you buddy. It’s sickening! What kind of an American are you?

~

Why is the governor of New York telling upstate New York we shouldn’t go back to work when it seems like the biggest problem is down there? The second thing is, all this money the government is throwing around, we have to pay it back and our kids for generations will be paying back for this. It seems like it’s a lot of money for something that doesn’t need to be taken to that extreme.

~

The Tioga County Public Defender has a new telephone number, 687-8273.

~

I’m new to the area and would like to know where I could get a good chili dog.

~

How many people remember from the middle of 2019 through the end of 2019, the swine flu China had with hogs. As I remember the swine flu was similar to this so-called coronavirus. The swine flu had high body temperatures and aches and pains in their bodies and was very contagious. Now, factories that process hogs from China in the U.S. are real hot spots for this new virus.

~

I think it’s really interesting that we aren’t hearing about some of these politicians coming down with coronavirus; and if they are, why are we not hearing about it? Think about it.

~

So, have we had enough of the local Sasquatch? I just wanted to let you know, I bought him a case of Bud Light and a carton of Camel cigarettes. You won’t see him for a while.

~

Hey out there, is everybody going slowly crazy like I am? There are a lot of us that are all alone in the house. I just miss hugs. It gets lonely after a while and you get stir crazy trying to keep busy. Go for walks, but lately it’s been too cold to go for a walk and too windy to go for a drive with the car blowing all over the road. I guess all we can do is just hang in there. Hopefully this will be over soon and we can get those hugs we all need.

~

Has anyone who is a senior on social security only received his or her stimulus yet? Trump said you would get your $1,200 checks real fast. If he considers this real fast, maybe he shouldn’t be the president.

~

Thank you to Hollenbeck’s Shursave in Newark Valley! Ed, Holly and Aaron truly serve this community and their staff is wonderful too. It’s good to shop in a clean well-ordered store that isn’t corporate owned. Those people are all on the front lines and they are heroes.

~

The reason no one can tell you where a particular person got the virus is because it’s usually impossible to tell. It can take several days for symptoms to appear so it could have been from any place the person had been in that period.

~

Why did New York City get so many cases? Because there are 10,000,000 people in the area versus 40,000 in Tioga County. And the population density is much higher. Maybe we need to sponsor some excursions to the city after this is over for those who have no concept what the city is like so they can begin to comprehend what it is like there.

~

The person that thinks New York is being run like North Korea is absolutely clueless. Not a single clue anywhere.

~

I wonder how come State Senator Akshar gets to use annoying robo-calls when the state is trying to eliminate them?

~

To the person who commented about the food bank. How do you know a person in line at the food bank is “well to do”? If they are, they may well be there picking it up for someone else. Besides, all those who are there are registered and qualified to receive it.

~

To the person that said they have witnessed well to do people taking food at the free giveaways, how do you know what they are doing? I for one have been several times to pick up food for my neighbors that can’t afford it and can’t get out to go get it. You have no right saying they are taking food out of the mouths of people that really need it; you don’t know why they are there. And who are you to decide who’s well off and who isn’t? If they’ve lost their job because of this virus, they probably need the food! Perhaps you should mind your own business and only worry about what you are doing.

~

During this unprecedented time in WORLD history, how about a week where we encourage folks to call in ONLY positive, uplifting comments! We have much to be grateful for! In Owego we have places to get groceries, thanks to dedicated employees and store owners. We have pharmacies and banks with drive-up windows. Trucks still deliver needed items. Local restaurant folks are offering take-out / curbside pick-up / delivery. Clean water still comes from our taps and we still have heat and electric service. I’m sure there are many stories of neighbor helping neighbor, etc., let’s choose to be uplifted.

National Political Viewpoints

Some dimwit in the fake news media suggested that Biden set up a secret shadow government group to smear President Trump. Biden is not capable of setting up even a good news conference. Besides, Hillary and Obama already tried that with the FBI, the CIA and the IRS, and later this year we will see exactly how that worked out for them.

~

Trump had better get his act together or there is going to be all sorts of trouble in this country. What we have now is just the beginning. If that man would just get everybody tested so you would know who has what condition. If you’re clean you go to work, if not you don’t.

~

What is beyond human comprehension is how roughly half of the U.S. public supports poor befuddled Joe Biden for president. On April 16, CNN had an overview of the Wuhan virus crisis and they asked Biden what he would do. Poor Biden rambled on about Franklin Roosevelt’s war powers act. This response was way beyond incredible.

~

If you truly want to know about a politician go to their hometown and ask questions. For example, you Trumpsters, go on down to Queens. Ask them about Donald Trump. They’ll all tell you what a con artist he is.

~

Our government, led by Mr. Trump, is still throwing money away by the millions. As we are in the middle of this pandemic killing thousands of people every day, he’s spending $30 million a mile to build his border wall. Here we don’t have any money, yet he has money to throw away for a big Republican donor’s company that’s going to build it. Can you imagine that, it must be just a coincidence?

~

To all you people out there that voted for Trump the first time please don’t make that mistake a second time. I don’t care what party you vote for; just don’t vote for Trump. With no proper checks and balances with the federal government, civil unrest and mob rule will take place. Mark my words.

~

Over 41,000 people have died from COVID-19 so far. There should be ads on television to be run all day long about COVID-19 and to stay home, the same way ads show cancer advertisements from smoking. The television ads should show nurses and doctors in a hospital setting. Also, show how hard it is for patients to breathe and struggling on a ventilator. Maybe, just maybe, the Trump followers won’t protest. Trump is very irresponsible to not tell the protestors to stop. He defends people who are not self-distancing.

~

As a registered democrat, I am terribly ashamed of the way both parties are acting, especially in this time; but I have asked this question time and time again on Facebook and have no replies. Who in the Democratic Party can you trust to run this country? Not one as far as I’m concerned.

~

I don’t appreciate the rudeness of Trump in calling Nancy Pelosi dumb. Now look who is dumb, we see it every day. Democrats should call him out on it. Why is everyone, including intelligent people, doctors and lawyers, allowing this and allowing more than 15,000 lies from Trump? Besides not being intelligent, Trump has a no rally syndrome, he needs to be on a rally stage and have his show with his bobble heads. If he’s not the center of attention, he gets irritated, mean and defensive. Who ever voted for him in the first place! Not me, and I don’t feel guilty one bit. I just wish people didn’t have to die.

~

Trump, get off the TV already, it’s getting old and it’s not about your ratings. It’s about saving people’s lives.

~

Trump was trying to sell medicine at the White House podium. He misinforms the public every day. Doctor Oz should have known that there was no benefit for the patients either, and he was also giving false hope to the patients with coronavirus. I also saw Fox News night after night, trying to push it onto the patients. What’s with that?

~

Earlier this month President Trump sent the Iranians a severe warning because Iran was planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops in Iraq by using proxies. President Trump has also issued orders to the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. ships in international waters. Go Trump!

~

According to Pelosi’s financial disclosure her husband bought $4.8 million in Amazon stock. Bought. Not making a profit on it. And with Amazon’s growth it’s a smart investment. And what does that have to do with anything anyhow?

~

Trump knew of the oncoming pandemic in November but did nothing. He passed it off in his daily briefs, held rallies, played golf every weekend. He must be replaced in November. He doesn’t care about you. Making you think that he’s the one giving you the stimulus check by putting his name on it is nothing but a joke. Wake up people.

~

Yeah, that’s what we need. Yet another way for the Socialist Democrats to try to steal elections again! This voting by mail nonsense has been tried before, recently in the U.K. Results, unbelievable levels of voter fraud. We need to vote in person WITH PICTURE I.D. Anymore you need a picture I.D. to get a library card.

~

Trump was on the national news this past weekend. It looked like him and sounded like him, and he said he HOPED to have rallies by November. What is holding him back? This was a hoax until the stuff hit the fan. Would the rallies diminish his fan club?

~

Have you noticed, the states with the harshest lock down rules all have Socialist Democrat Governors? Their desire to control is dangerous.

~

Judging by the Dems abhorrent reaction to Trump’s executive order he has done it again. Only America’s two tallest Presidents have made them madder. Trump has suspended immigration (both legal and illegal, the overwhelming majority). Dems are furious at this voter suppression. This along with building the Wall, that is suppressing future voter turnout, really has them in a tizzy. When thousands of non-English speakers who do not share the Nation’s values flood across the border, it’s called an invasion. Thank President Trump for preserving job opportunities for those who most need them.